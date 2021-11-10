News On Behind The Scene Issues Affecting UpUpDownDown Content Production

The content creators of UpUpDownDown are apparently unhappy with the way WWE is treating Xavier Woods and they want a better deal for the New Day member.

Only two short-length videos have been posted on the gaming YouTube channel over the course of the past three weeks. This had made fans wonder about behind the scene rift among the minds running the channel.

The content creators have stopped producing videos in a show of solidarity to Woods, according to FightFul.

The creators reportedly feel that WWE is taking advantage of King Xavier and they want company officials to give him a better financial arrangement for the show.

Xavier Woods started the UpUpDownDown channel by himself in 2015. He later sold it to WWE but he has continued to be the face of the brand.

People involved with the channel believe that the SmackDown star has been the key force behind the growth of the brand and he should be rewarded for that.

Though the report notes that it doesn’t mean the channel is done. Things may return to normal in terms of content production once the situation is ‘rectified.’

There is no word yet on how WWE officials or Woods himself is reacting to the news. We will keep you posted on any development with the story.