Vince McMahon No Longer Liked Bray Wyatt For Speaking Up About Creative Issues (Report)

When WWE released Bray Wyatt a few months ago, the reason given for it was due to budget cuts as the company has been releasing talent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to save money.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon soured on Wyatt because he was too outspoken about creative, according to a report by Fightful Select.

Those in WWE don’t believe Wyatt’s release was for budgetary reasons and when the company let him go, it had a negative effect on morale among the talent.

It was reported several months ago by Dave Meltzer that the original plan for the Wyatt vs. Randy Orton match at WrestleMania 37 was for Orton to lose to Wyatt then take time off.

Plans were changed and Orton went over with Wyatt taking time off instead. There were reportedly no creative ‘endgame’ for that storyline. At one point in the storyline, Wyatt was burned alive by Orton.

Wyatt was someone who sold a ton of merchandise for the company and because he was let go despite that, it has wrestlers thinking that no job is safe in WWE. This feeling extends to long-time stars up and down the card.

Andrew Zarian reported last month that WWE felt that Wyatt was “difficult” and he had “weight issues.”