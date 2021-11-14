Watch Hangman Page Address The Crowd After Full Gear

The main event of the AEW Full Gear PPV saw the conclusion of one of the longest-running storylines of the company that started with the very first AEW world championship match. Hangman Page finally defeated Kenny Omega to win the AEW world championship. The Dark Order came out after the bout was over and they celebrated with the new champion as the show went off air.

Though this wasn’t the end of the night as Page took on the time to address the live crowd after the cameras went off air. The AEW star explained how he has been lying to himself about his achievements throughout his career:

“When I joined the bullet club, I thought I would never measure up. I thought I didn’t belong and I lied to myself. When AEW started, I told all of you I would be the first champion, I might have believed it a little bit. I lied to myself then too.” said Hangman Page, “And as time went along, the lies kept flowing. I said I shouldn’t try to hold on to my friendship with Kenny and the Bucks. That was a lie to myself.

I said that these guy right here could never be my friends and honestly god these are the best friends I have in my life. And as we got closer to tonight, there was still a little bit of me that I don’t suppose ever really goes away, that said I wouldn’t win and I lied to myself then too, didn’t I? So, if you will humor me, I will go for one last lie, to myself – I will hold this, for the rest of my life.”

