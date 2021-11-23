Watch: Seth Rollins Attacked By Fan On WWE Raw

There was a fan who decided to jump the barricade and attack Seth Rollins on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Holy shit Seth was attacked by a fan #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/L8vnjtjdkI — Johnny THE BOSS (@JohnnyMTZ10) November 23, 2021

At the top of the second hour, Rollins was cutting a promo in the ring about being the sole survivor for Team Raw in the men’s elimination tag team match at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Finn Balor came out to interrupt Rollins, who proceeded to beat him down. When Rollins was making his way up the entranceway, a fan attacked him and the camera quickly cut away.

Umm, a fan that just speared Seth Rollins. #RAW pic.twitter.com/PIXyuPuwgD — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 23, 2021

Fans in attendance noted on social media that security quickly jumped into action and Michael Hayes was seen on the stage. The announcers avoided talking about the fan.

A fan TACKLED Seth Rollins as he was walking backstage. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zlmKL5EOzC — Justin J. Lopez (@stellar_jl319) November 23, 2021

Eventually, Rollins got up and was rightfully talking some trash to the fan, who was taken away right before the camera was back on Rollins, who had a bloody mouth as a result of the attack.

The fan will likely be banned from attending future WWE events because of his actions. Fans should never jump the rail and try to attack a wrestler who in the case of Rollins, was simply doing his job by being a heel on television.