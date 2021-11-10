Bryan Danielson Details His Decision To Leave WWE & Sign With AEW

Bryan Danielson was recently on the Bellas podcast with his wife Brie Bella and sister-in-law Nikki Bella. Danielson’s decision to leave WWE was discussed on the show. Not only do the Bellas have a relationship with the company, but WWE’s Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis is married to the mother of the Bella Twins as well.

“[Brie] was very good about not pressuring me either way,” Danielson said on the show. “Because it would be very easy to say, ‘hey, it would be a lot easier for my career if you stayed where you’re at.'”

Bryan Danielson Considered Not Signing With Any Company

Danielson continued to say that Brie was also very patient with him taking a long time to determine what he would do. During his decision-making process, Danielson also considered the idea of not signing with any company.

“It would be, like, not signed anywhere. Wrestle kind of if I wanted to, kind of when I wanted to,” Danielson said.

He continued to say that he really wanted to have this summer off so he could spend time with his daughter, Birdie.

“That was one of the things I wanted is the summer off before Birdie goes to preschool so I could be with her every day, because I’ve never gotten to be with her every day,” Danielson continued. “Because I love being a Dad.”

Although part of him just wanted to stay home and be a father, Danielson wanted to take advantage of the hot free agent market in wrestling right now.

“There’s never been a better time to be a free agent since I’ve been a wrestler,” he continued. “Since the late 90s when there was WCW and WWE kind of going to war. There’s never been a better time from a financial perspective to be a wrestler. I can only imagine Brie’s frustration when I was like ‘yeah, I’ll just turn down all the money and I’ll just be a Dad.'”