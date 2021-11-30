NJPW President Comments on Will Ospreay’s Status for Wrestle Kingdom

New Japan Pro Wrestling President Takami Obari has addressed Will Ospreay‘s status for Wrestle Kingdom 16, which takes place from January 4-6, 2022.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced yesterday that the country is banning foreigners from enterting the country indefinitely. Japan also joins other countries that are trying to combat the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron.

Japan’s new travel restriction casts doubt on wrestlers like Will Ospreay participating in Wrestle Kingdom 16.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Obari addressed the situation. He shared that Ospreay should be able to visit Japan because he has a work visa. However, the situation in Japan can change.

“Under the current rules, foreign wrestlers who are regularly participating in the war are not expected to enter the country. I’ve heard that (regular foreign wrestlers) have visas to work in Japan, so they will be treated as re-entry. This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said Obari.

Ospreay tweeted the following, reassuring fans that he’ll be there on January 5th.

Shingo can’t stop me.

Okada can’t stop me.

Covid can’t stop me.



January 5th 2022, I’ll be there. — ???? ??????? • ????????? (@WillOspreay) November 30, 2021

NJPW Heavyweight Championship Title Picture

Ospreay will return to Japan for NJPW since his match with Shingo Takagi at Wrestling Dontaku on May 4. It was also the last match that he defended the NJPW Heavyweight Championship before vacating the title due to a neck injury. After Ospreay relinquished the title, Takagi defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the vacant NJPW Heavyweight Champion at Dominion on June 7. To get back into the title picture, Okada won the G1 Climax.

It’s unclear if NJPW planned to have all three wrestlers involved, but the Ospreay injury helped build an eight-month storyline.

Wrestle Kingdom Three Night Event

Wrestle Kingdom 16 will be a three-night event. It is also the first three-night Wrestle Kingdom in NJPW history. The main event of Night One on January 4 will be Takagi vs. Okada for the NJPW Heavyweight Championship. The winner of Night One will also defend the championship against Ospreay in the main event of Night Two on January 5. It is unclear if the winner will defend the NJPW Heavyweight Champion on Night Three on January 6.

For now, it seems Ospreay will get his opportunity to reclaim the NJPW Heavyweight Championship on January 5. It is unclear if he is in Japan currently. However, with the new variant of COVID-19, NJPW may also need to have a backup plan just in case.