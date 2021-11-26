Update On Wrestlers With The Most PPV Matches In History

Recently, Randy Orton broke the record for most PPV matches in a WWE ring with his 177th match taking place at Survivor Series. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, when non-WWE PPVs are factored in, there are a few wrestlers who top him on that list.

When both TNA and NJPW PPVs are included, AJ Styles holds the record with 289 PPV matches. This is including the TNA weekly PPVs from their early days, however. Anyone involved in this era of TNA has a big advantage as a result. James Storm also has 228 PPV matches when TNA’s weekly shows are included.

Excluding TNA, ROH or NWA shows, however, Chris Jericho tops the list with 187 PPV matches between his time in WCW, WWE, NJPW, and AEW.

“If you don’t include TNA, ROH or NWA, the top person on the list would be Jericho with 187 between WWF, WCW, AEW and New Japan. Jericho was unaware of this,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

The Undertaker has had 183 PPV matches when his time as “Mean” Mark Calaway in WCW is factored in. Triple H also had 7 PPV matches in WCW, bringing his total tally to 180. Big Show/Paul Wight is also at 180 when his non-WWE PPV matches are included.

Including TNA PPVs, Jeff Jarrett has wrestled on PPV 179 times and Kurt Angle 178 times.

The top-10 in WWE history are as follows:

Randy Orton – 177 Kane – 176 The Undertaker – 174 Triple H – 173 John Cena – 163 Chris Jericho – 144 Big Show – 142 Edge – 135 The Miz – 121 Kofi Kingston – 117 Shawn Michaels – 117