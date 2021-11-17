WWE Hall Of Famer Heaps Praise On Jay Lethal Following AEW Signing

One WWE legend is happy to see Jay Lethal quickly land on his feet.

Jay was perhaps the biggest name impacted by the recent Ring of Honor news. The promotion will be going dark until at least April and is releasing all of its talent. Jay had been loyal to the company for a decade.

Lethal was simply too good to sit on the sidelines, however. During the Full Gear PPV, it was announced that Jay is All Elite.

Booker T On What Makes Jay Lethal Special

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T, who worked with Jay back in TNA, sang the praises of the new AEW signee.

“Jay Lethal, he’s a soldier, bro. I’ve gotten a chance to work with Jay Lethal in TNA and he’s always been a guy that, I must say, loves this business more than anybody I’ve ever seen.

“Jay Lethal loves this business. He loved working for that company [ROH] but when the doors closed, they sent him a letter saying his contract is void.

“It’s like any athlete man, you’ve got to look for work and you’ve got to do it quick because those notes that come in the mailbox they’re called bills.

“They keep coming whether you’re working for somebody or not. Jay Lethal is saying AEW opened the doors, and he stepped right in there and I’m glad for him and glad to see Jay Lethal take that next step past ROH.

“I’ve always thought Jay Lethal should be somewhere working primetime, there again the loyalty that he has given to this business, so give that man a break.”

Booker T also said that Lethal can hang with the best workers in the industry. He feels when Jay walks away from the business, people will look back at just how good he really was.

Lethal is scheduled to challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship on the Nov. 17 episode of Dynamite. The match could bring Lethal one step closer to meeting his dream opponent, Chris Jericho.

