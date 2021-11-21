WWE Legend Compares Real-Life Heat Ahead Of Charlotte-Becky Lynch

The heat between Charlotte and Becky Lynch reminds one WWE Hall of Famer of his own experience.

Charlotte and Becky are scheduled to clash at the Survivor Series PPV on Nov. 21. Charlotte will represent SmackDown, while Becky is the gold standard of the women’s division on Raw.

There is some legit bad blood between the two former friends.

It came to a head on the Oct. 22 episode of SmackDown, when Charlotte reportedly went off-script during a title exchange segment.

The two were said to have been involved in a shouting match backstage. It was reported that Charlotte was escorted out of the building while Becky was gearing up for a dark match.

Jerry Lawler Recalls His Own Situation In Light Of Charlotte-Becky Beef

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Jerry “The King” Lawler compared issues he had with Bill Dundee to the beef between Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

“Oh without a doubt. That happens a lot but you try your best to kinda cover it up when you’re actually on the air or in front of fans.

“In my case, probably one of my best not only opponents but partners throughout the years was Bill ‘Superstar’ Dundee.

“I’m sitting at a table where I just happen to have these right in front of me. Here’s the AWA World Tag Team Championship. The only world tag team titles that I ever won and Bill Dundee was my partner during that.

“Also, we looked back and realized that Bill and I probably wrestled against each other almost 500 times. And that’s one that most people would not realize that Bill and I never had the best relationship.

“There was always a little, I don’t know if there was an animosity. I always felt it was like professional jealousy, so we never palled around or hung around each other at all and there was always that, I don’t want to say hard feelings but it was a strained relationship.

“I think that’s the situation that Becky and Charlotte find themselves in right now and I think a lot of that, we don’t want to admit it, but it is professional jealousy.”

SEScoops will be providing coverage of WWE Survivor Series throughout the night. Peep the homepage for match results.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article