WWE NXT 2.0 Results (11/16): Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai, Tommaso Ciampa Talks

The November 16, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Tony D’Angelo def. Dexter Lumis.

Odyssey Jones, Ikemen Jiro & KUSHIDA def. Diamond Mine

Xyon Quinn def. Andre Chase.

Von Wagner & Kyle O’Reilly def. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen.

Persia Pirotta def. Gabby Stephens and Jenna Levy

Raquel Gonzalez def. Dakota Kai via DQ.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Let’s Chat

Tommaso Ciampa came out for a promo about how Grayson Waller has been talking about wanting his title. This led to Bron Breakker coming out.

Bron said it pisses off Ciampa to see new talent come to NXT. He said that he will run through Ciampa to get the title. He said the only thing Ciampa should worry about is him. Ciampa reminded him that he already beat him. Ciampa said that Bron has a small chance of beating him and taking the title. He said that Bron is just a puppy and he’s the NXT Champion.

So are we getting a rematch at WarGames? Time will reveal all.

"I'm not a math major, and by the sound of it, you ain't either… but the way I see it, you have less than 33 1/3 % chance of ever taking this #NXTChampionship from me."



Santos Escobar Returns

Xyon Quinn defeated Andre Chase in a pretty short match that was fine, but was there to serve a purpose, which was more important.

After the match, Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza attacked Quinn before Santos Escobar, who has been kept off television, made his return to further beat down the babyface.

Elektra Lopez came out and told him that no one says no to her, which is a play off him turning down her offer to join the group.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers) vs. Jacket Time (Ikemen Jiro and Kushida) and Odyssey Jones in a six-man tag team match took place.

Last week, The Creed Brothers defeated Jacket Time thanks to interference from Strong. This led to Jones to come out to even the odds and get his revenge on Diamond Mine for attacking him two weeks ago.

This was the second match of the night. At one point, Strong hit an Angle Slam to Jones. The match was solid and ended when Jones pinned Strong for the win.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis was booked. The match was set up when last week, D’Angelo met with Indi Hartwell, who is Lumis’ wife in storyline, so he could give her a fish as a gift for Lumis.

The match opened the show. The match was short as Tony poked him in the eye and hit his finisher for the win. Post-match, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes attacked Lumis from behind. Johnny Gargano ran down to make the save.

Another impressive win for Tony. After the break, Gargano cut a promo about how if you screw with his family then he will kick their teeth down their throat. Pete Dunne walked out and said Gargano can’t get a title match considering he just beat him. Gargano said Williams carries the bags of Hayes. Hayes said that he is the leader of the new room. Hayes challenged them to a triple threat match for the North American Title next week.

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai finally took place after Kai made her TV return.

Kai turned on her former best friend in July, which set up a match where Gonzalez to retain the NXT Women’s Title at NXT TakeOver 36 in August. Kai was kept off television until Halloween Havoc last month when Kai came back to cost Gonzalez the title after Mandy Rose defeated Gonzalez to win the title after Kai hit Gonzalez in the back with a shovel.

Two weeks ago, Gonzalez called out Kai, who came out only to be attacked by Cora Jade. After the brawl, Gonzalez told Jade that she would have to wait to get a piece of Kai. Last week, Kai had defeated Jade. Post-match, Kai got a table out, but Kai then backed off instead of hitting the move.

This was a really fun back and forth match that had the fans in attendance fully behind. At one point, Kai grabbed a shovel, but Toxic Attraction came out to attack Raquel. Zoey Stark came out with a brace on her leg. Io Shirai came out with her, who attacked the heels with a crutch.

Io yelled WarGames to end the show so look out for that being made official.