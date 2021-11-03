WWE NXT 2.0 Results (11/2): Tag Team Headliner, Tommaso Ciampa Speaks

The November 2, 2021 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Dakota Kai defeated Cora Jade

Xyon Quinn defeated Robert Stone

Legado Del Fantasma defeated Wagner and O’Reilly

Bron Breakker defeated Andre Chase

Solo Sikoa defeated Jeet Rama

Boa defeated Grayson Waller

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Mandy Rose Kicks Off The Show

Mandy Rose previously announced on social media that she will be kicking off tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0. She just won the Women’s Title from Raquel Gonzalez on last week’s episode of NXT, which had the special Halloween Havoc theme. In the video, Rose teased that she had a few tricks up her sleeve.

So what did she say? She bragged about doing what she said she was going to do and that was become champion. She said she’s still the baddest b*tch in the company. She noted now that Toxic Attraction has all of the gold means everyone is watching them. We see the rest of the group beating down Zoey Starks in the back. Rose said Toxic Attraction runs NXT and if anyone thinks differently then come out.

Io Shirai was that person. Io said that she doesn’t like Starks, but doesn’t like Rose even less so she wants Rose right now. Rose said that she’s not afraid of Io. She attacked Io and beat her down. Io fought back and laid out Rose until Jayne and Dolin came out to beatdown Io. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter ran out to make the save.

Tag Action

Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner faced Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde.

Over the weeknd, WWE sent out a tweet asking fans who they’d like to see challenge for Imperium’s NXT Tag Team Titles. Wagner said he and O’Reilly should get the title match, but Mendoza called Wagner out for wanting a title shot when he’s only been in NXT for “five minutes.” There was a back and forth that led to this match being made.

The partnership between O’Reilly & Wagner started after Wagner made the save for O’Reilly when he was attacked by Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland back on the premiere of NXT 2.0 in September.

Just last week, Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner won the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating MSK in a Lumberjack-O’-Lantern match at Halloween Havoc.

The match took place near the end of the first hour. The finish saw a mistiming with Kyle and Von, which led to Wagner being rolled up for the win.

Tommaso Ciampa Speaks

Tommaso Ciampa successfully retained the NXT Title over Bron Breakker at Halloween Havoc last week. This was a surprise to many fans as Breakker was heavily favored to win the title.

Ciampa did a promo in the ring about how this match was the changing of the guard in NXT and a shift in the brand. He ran down all of the title changes. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams came out. Hayes said that there is a new school in NXT and he’s the leader of it. Hayes said as long as he’s here, Ciampa is taking a back seat to him because he’s the A-champion. Ciampa then laid out Williams then left the ring. Johnny Gargano came out for his match and had a staredown with Ciampa.

Speaking of Breakker, he beat Andrew Chase earlier in the night. Post-match, he cut a promo about how Ciampa was the better man that night, but he is focused on getting that title he will die trying to do just that.

Dakota Kai Back In Action

Dakota Kai returned to action against Cora Jade on this show. Just last week, Kai made her return at Halloween Havoc last week when she cost Raquel Gonzalez her title in a match with Mandy Rose.

This renewed their feud that included Gonzalez defending the title against Kai and coming out victorious.

The match was a short squash match for Kai, who laid her out with a big boot in the corner. Post-match, she beat her down and left her laying with a table on her.

Tag Team Match

Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in a tag team match took place.

Two weeks ago, this feud started when Gargano set his sights on Hayes’ North American Title. Three weeks ago, Hayes won the North American Championship on NXT after cashing in his title shot contract and pinned Isaiah Scott to become North American Champion.

Last week, Hayes and Williams went to a haunted house on Halloween Havoc to get the belt back from Gargano and Lumis.

The match served as the main event and was pretty solid with a hot crowd. Williams hit Lumis with his boot when Lumis had Hayes in a submission. Hayes hit a leg drop off the top rope for the win.