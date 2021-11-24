WWE NXT 2.0 Results (11/23): Title Match, Tommaso Ciampa In Action

The November 23, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT 2.0 Results

Tommaso Ciampa def. Grayson Waller.

Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro def. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta.

Santos Escobar (w/Legado del Fantasma) def. Malik Blade.

Cora Jade def. Mandy Rose.

Ivy Nile def. Yulisa Leon.

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen def. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson).

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes def. Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne to retain

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller in a non-title bout was booked.

This opened the show with Ciampa beating him down for the most part while Waller got in some moments. Ciampa made his comeback as Waller went for the People’s Elbow. Cimapa clotheslined him to the floor to send us to break.

Ciampa ended up winning the match with his finisher. A lot of people could say Waller got way too much offense, but for just a fun match, it delivered.

Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was in action against Cora Jade in a non-title match.

Both stars were part of the final segment of last week’s show that led to Jade, Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez challenging Rose, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne and Dakota Kai to a WarGames match on Sunday, December 5.

Rose was in control of the majority of the match until Kay Lee Ray came out to distract Rose, which led to Jade pinning her.

Tag Team Match

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta were featured in a tag team match.

The match was made official this past Saturday. WWE kept this one very short and they didn’t have much time to tell any story. Kacy did hit a tag team splash at one point. Kacy pinned Indie after a splash off the top rope.

Triple Threat Match

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano in a triple threat match took place.

The match was set up last week when Hayes proposed the title match after Gargano and Dunne both emerged as contenders. This marked Hayes’ first since winning the North American Championship from Isaiah “Swerve” Scott last month.

Dunne defeated Hayes in a non-title match two weeks ago after involvement by Gargano and Dexter Lumis leading to Hayes’ loss. Last week, Lumis lost to Tony D’Angelo and was then attacked by Hayes and Trick Williams after the match. This led to Gargano running out to make the save.

The match was saved for the main event and what a match it was. Dune nearly pinned Gargano until Tony D’Angelo came out and tossed him into the steps. Hayes with the leg drop off the top rope to Gargano to retain.

Post-match, Waller and LA Knight came out while they were still brawling. Ciampa came out and so did Bron Breakker, who said WarGames. The show went off the air with a brawl.