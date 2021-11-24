WWE NXT War Games Updated Card: Four Matches Announced

On Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0, a few new matches were announced for the upcoming WWE NXT WarGames event on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Joe Gacy, Duke Hudson vs. Cameron Grimes in a Hair vs. Hair Match, Imperium defending the NXT Tag Team Titles against unknown opponents, and Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Pete Dunne, & Tony D’Angelo vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, & LA Knight in a War Games were confirmed.

The men’s WarGames match was added after a brawl in the main event.

Last week, there was a poker game between Hudson and Grimes which saw Grimes bluff his way to victory. When Hudson realized that he should’ve won if he hadn’t folded, he attacked Grimes and then cut some of his hair.

On this week’s show, Grimes came out to the ring to cut a promo about how much having long hair meant to him as he kept growing it when he was struggling on the independents. He challenged Hudson to a hair vs. hair match at this show. Hudson said that he wouldn’t mind taking some more hair from Grimes and accepted it.

As for the NXT Tag Team Title bout, there was a segment on the show where Legado Del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza came face-to-face with Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner. They argued about who should be next in line for a title match. Legado touted their recent win over O’Reilly and Wagner

Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel came out to state that they would put their titles on the line at this upcoming show, but would leave it up to the other teams to decide who they face. WWE has yet to announce the number one contender’s match, but it will likely take place next week.

Team Raquel (Cora Jade, Raquel González, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Dakota (Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) in a WarGames match was announced last Tuesday.