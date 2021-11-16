WWE RAW Results (11/15): Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan, Change To Survivor Series Team

WWE RAW aired live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It was the final episode of RAW before WWE Survivor Series this Sunday night. Kevin Owens battled Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio versus Bobby Lashley was the main event of tonight’s show.

RAW Results (11/15)

Here are the takeaways from this week’s RAW:

Kevin Owens Blamed Big E, The Usos Attacked The WWE Champion

WWE Champion Big E kicked off this week’s show to a great reaction from the crowd. Big E will battle Roman Reigns this Sunday at Survivor Series. Big E said that a lot of people have theirs eyes on him since he became the champion and brought up Reigns. He noted that Roman and his “little cousins” have taken this to a place that we can never come back. Big E added that Roman put his hands on his family (New Day) and that means he has to beat Reigns’ ass like he stole something.

Big E said that will happen on Sunday but tonight is Monday Night RAW. The WWE Champion asked Kevin Owens to bring his “lying, treacherous carcass” out here and Owens showed up on the entrance ramp. Kevin stood in silence as the crowd booed. Owens brutally attacked Big E at the conclusion of last week’s RAW. Kevin stated that there is nothing more that he would love to do than beat up Big E and will do that in a minute.

Owens noted that Big E cost him his match against Seth Rollins last week and that was his third loss in a row. Kevin wondered how he could not snap after Big E has made it seem like he has been lying. Owens added that everyone who judged him for what he did last week can go to hell, including Big E. Kevin vowed to break bad on every superstar in the locker room, and Big E deserves it the most.

"I promise you this, I'm going to break bad on every single superstar in that #WWERaw locker room and I'm going to break bad on YOU. And YOU DESERVE IT. Everything that happens from here on out … it's YOUR fault."@FightOwensFight has ZERO remorse for his actions.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/X3bwLnXnxc — WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2021

Owens blamed Big E for everything that happens from here on out. Big E told Owens to come down to the ring but Kevin retreated backstage. Big E chased after him but got attacked by The Usos from behind. Jimmy and Jey beat Big E down and bounced his face off the ring apron. The Usos rolled Big E into the ring and continued to beat him down. They grabbed a microphone and said “Roman Reigns sends his regards and will see him Sunday at Survivor Series”.

The Usos added that RK-Bro can get this work too on Sunday. Riddle rushed the ring and unloaded some kicks and Big E battled back as well. The Usos retreated and then Sonya Deville came down to the entrance ramp. Sonya announced that they were having a tag team match right now and Seth Rollins’ music hit. Rollins danced around on the entrance ramp as RAW went to a break.

Big E Sent A Message To Roman Reigns Ahead Of Survivor Series

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos battled Riddle and WWE Champion Big E in the first match of the night. Seth Rollins was on commentary for the match. Big E dominated the action early and launched Jey at Seth Rollins. Big E then leveled Seth Rollins before getting back into the ring. Rollins attacked Riddle to end the match in a DQ. Rollins and The Usos then attacked Big E again. Orton rushed the ring and hit an RKO on Uso as Seth rolled out of the ring.

When RAW returned, it was now a 6-man tag with Riddle and Rollins battling in the ring. Jimmy Uso tagged in and Riddle was isolated in the corner of the ring. Jimmy knocked Orton off the ring apron but turned around into a Pele Kick from Riddle. Big E tagged in and hit Jimmy with a Suplex before bashing Rollins off the apron. Big E followed it up with a Splash but Jimmy battled back with an Enziguri.

Big E hit a Uranage and went for the cover but Uso kicked out at two. The WWE Champion hit a Splash on the apron as RAW went to a a commercial break. Riddle hit Jimmy with a Ripcord Knee and followed it up with an Exploder Suplex. Riddle booted Jey off the apron and hit Seth & Jimmy with a couple Brotons. Riddle tried to cover Seth but Jey broke it up at two. Big E sent Jey out of the ring with a Clothesline. Seth delivered a couple elbows to the back of Riddle’s head and rolled him up for the pinfall victory. The Usos attacked Riddle after the match but Orton fought them off. Big E then hit the Big Ending and told Uso to tell Roman that was his return message.

Later on RAW, Orton screamed at Riddle backstage for getting involved. Orton told Riddle that he only cares about this team and the titles. Riddle smiled and said “so you do care about me?”. Orton shouted and walked away.

Bianca Belair def. Tamina

Bianca Belair faced Tamina tonight on RAW. Belair sent Tamina to the corner and connected with a few strikes. Tamina exploded out of the corner and hit a Clothesline. Tamina bashed Belair’s head off the canvas a few times before applying a Headlock. Doudrop was shown backstage watching on at an angle nobody would watch television at as Belair broke free.

Tamina leveled Bianca with a shoulder tackle and whipped her into the turnbuckle. Tamina hit a Splash and followed it up with an elbow drop for a near fall. Belair hit a Dropkick and then a Spinebuster for a two count. Tamina connected with a boot to the face and made her way to the top rope.

Bianca joined Tamina on the turnbuckle and unloaded some punches to the face. Bianca slammed Tamina to the mat and then went for a standing Moonsault but Tamina got her knees up. Tamina went for a Samoan Drop but Belair countered into the KOD for the pinfall victory. Doudrop interrupted Bianca Belair’s victory celebration and said that she will be looking for her after Survivor Series.

Becky Lynch Responded To Charlotte, Liv Morgan Interrupted

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch strutted to the ring to a great reaction from the crowd. Becky will face Charlotte Flair this Sunday at Survivor Series and Liv Morgan is the #1 contender for the title. Becky was standing the ring when RAW returned from a break and the crowd was chanting her name.

Lynch rolled footage Charlotte Flair making fun of all her nicknames and claiming there is nothing natural about Lynch. Becky reminded Flair that she is the person that used to be her best friend and was there for her. Lynch added that she realized that a friendship with Flair meant that she had to be in her shadow, so she slapped her and elevated to another stratosphere. Lynch said that Charlotte became miserable once Becky became successful and vowed to beat the ever-living piss out of Flair at Survivor Series.

Liv Morgan interrupted and apologized for putting a stop from this “weird love/hate relationship” that Becky always has with Charlotte. Liv noted that Becky just walked away from her last week and she’s not going to let that happen again. Morgan said she has the opportunity she has been waiting for. Lynch interrupted and told Liv that she just wanted to give her a moment after her victory because lord knows she doesn’t get many of them.

Lynch rolled footage of from 4 months ago Liv Morgan saying that Becky told her she was going to be champion when she left. Morgan said she wasn’t champion in the clip. Lynch joked that she had no idea Liv would underperform so badly and that some people have it, and some people don’t. Becky told Liv that now that she is back, Morgan isn’t getting her “grubby little hands” on it. Morgan called Becky a bitch and Lynch tried to attack her. Becky went for the Man-Handle Slam but Morgan countered into an Arm Drag. Lynch retreated up the entrance ramp but forgot her title. Liv posed with the title as Lynch flipped out. Liv left the title on the apron and Becky angrily retrieved it to end the segment.

Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) faced Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis). Dawkins hit Gable with a shoulder tackle but Chad responded with a couple Arm Drags. Angelo connected with a Fallaway Slam and tagged in Montez Ford.

Montez hit a Dropkick and posed for the crowd. Montez followed it up with another Dropkick before Dawkins tagged back in. Angelo connected with a Splash and went for the cover but Gable was able to kick out at two.

Otis tagged in and leveled Dawkins with a big Clothesline. Otis hit a headbutt and knocked Montez off the apron. Gable shoved Otis out of the way of a Splash and posed for the crowd. Montez flipped onto Gable but turned around into a shoulder tackle from Otis as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Gable applied a Half Crab on Dawkins in the middle of the ring. Gable dragged Dawkins to the corner and Otis tagged in. Otis hit an elbow to the ribs and then a Splash on Dawkins’ knee. Gable tagged back in and continued to beat Angelo down in the corner as Ford pleaded for a tag.

Gable connected with a Northern Lights Suplex and went for the cover but Angelo powered out at the last moment. Gable went for a Moonsault but got nothing but canvas after Dawkins rolled out of the way. Angelo quickly hit a swinging Neckbreaker and tagged in Montez.

Ford went for a Clothesline on Otis but the big man wouldn’t go down. Montez hit a bunch of chops and an Enziguri but Otis shrugged them off. Otis hit a Powerslam but Dawkins broke up the cover. Gable tagged in as Dawkins battled with Otis outside the ring. Angelo sent Otis into the barricade as Gable climbed to the top rope. Gable hit a Crossbody but Dawkins rolled through into a cover for the pinfall victory.

Queen Zelina def. Nikki A.S.H, Rhea Ripley def. Carmella

Nikki A.S.H. faced Queen Zelina tonight. Rhea Ripley and Carmella were ringside for the match and would would battle next. Nikki rolled up Vega for a two count to start off the match. Zelina sent Nikki to the corner and unloaded some kicks. Queen Zelina followed it up with a knee to the face for a two count. Nikki battled back with a slam for a near fall. Nikki climbed to the top rope but got distracted by Carmella. Zelina capitalized and knocked Nikki off the turnbuckle. Zelina hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

Carmella then squared off with Rhea Ripley when RAW returned from a break. Carmella booted Rhea in the head and raked her nails down Ripley’s back. Carmella mocked Ripley’s poses before applying a Headlock. Ripley bashed Carmella into the turnbuckle a few times to break the hold and got pissed off. Rhea went for a punch and Carmella turned her back.

Ripley returned the favor and raked Carmella’s back before delivering a Dropkick to the back. Rhea hit a Suplex and went for the cover but Carmella kicked out at two. Carmella dodged a Dropkick and hit a Superkick of her own for a two count. Ripley hit a headbutt and then the Riptide for the pinfall victory. After the match, Zelina spoke with a British accent and boasted about defeating Nikki and poked fun at her for not being on the Survivor Series team.

Kevin Owens def. Finn Balor

Finn Balor faced Kevin Owens tonight to begin the final hour of the show. The action spilled out of the ring and Owens went for a Powerbomb on the apron. Finn escaped but Owens planted him with a swinging Suplex for a near fall. Balor battled back and hit Owens with a Clothesline. Balor connected with a stomp to the midsection and sent Owens out of the ring. Finn flipped onto him as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Balor hit the Slingblade and stomped on Owens. Kevin planted Balor with the Pop-Up Powerbomb and went for the cover but Finn kicked out at two. Balor Dropkicked Owens into the turnbuckle and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Owens tripped Balor up and connected with the Stunner.

A ruthless @FightOwensFight picks up a victory years in the making against longtime rival @FinnBalor on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/SiEFkGmsTH — WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2021

Omos & Styles Dominated

AJ Styles & Omos battled Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler on this week’s edition of RAW. Omos threw Roode to the turnbuckle and leveled him with a Clothesline. Dolph Ziggler tagged in and went for a Sleeper Hold but Omos threw him to the canvas. Omos hit a shoulder tackle and tagged in AJ. Styles hit Ziggler with the Phenomenal Forearm for the pinfall victory.

Lashley Picked Up A Win, Austin Theory Will Replace Mysterio At Survivor Series

Rey Mysterio approached Adam Pearce backstage and confronted him about putting his son in a match against Lashley last week. Pearce told Mysterio to stay in his lane and put him in a match against Lashley tonight. Dominik and MVP were ringside for the main event.

Mysterio hit some kicks to begin the match but Bobby shrugged them off. Rey climbed to the top rope and hit a Senton. Lashley popped right up and leveled Mysterio with a big boot. Lashley hit Mysterio with punches to the face as Adam Pearce watched on (while standing sideways to the television) backstage.

Dominik hopped on the ring apron for a distraction and Rey knocked Lashley out of the ring. Rey tried to leap onto Lashley but Bobby caught him. Mysterio sent Lashley into the ring post and rolled back into the ring. Rey hit a 619 outside the ring and followed it up with a sliding Splash on the floor. Mysterio went for a Crossbody but Lashley caught him. Lashley slammed Mysterio into the barricade and looked into the camera as RAW went to a final commercial break.

Lashley sent Rey to the corner and hit him with a Clothesline when RAW returned. Dominik pounded on the mat as Adam Pearce was once again shown watching backstage. Mysterio went for a springboard Moonsault but Lashley countered into a slam. Lashley launched Mysterio out of the ring and followed him out there. Bobby lifted Rey up onto his shoulders and bashed his face into the ring post.

Back in the ring, Lashley lifted Rey up for a vertical Suplex and talked trash to Dominik while doing so. Lashley finally hit the Suplex and went for the cover but Rey kicked out at two. Bobby put Rey in the Tree of Woe in the corner and ran at him. Mysterio escaped and Lashley crashed into the turnbuckle. Rey hit the 619 and followed it up with a Splash. Rey went for the cover but Lashley stood up and got Mysterio in the Hurt Lock for the submission victory. Lashley held onto the hold for a bit while staring at Dominik before finally letting go.

Lashley posed in the ring as Dominik checked on Rey. Lashley made his way up the entrance ramp as Adam Pearce was interviewed. Pearce took the microphone away and made his way to the entrance ramp. Pearce said it is his job to make sure we have the best competition possible at Survivor Series. Adam Pearce claimed that he must remove Rey Mysterio from the RAW Survivor Series team with a replacement to be named later. Austin Theory hit Dominik with the ATL and Pearce announced that he will replace Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series.