WWE RAW Results (11/22): Cleopatra’s Egg, Survivor Series Fallout, Title Matches

Austin Theory Stole The Egg & Was Awarded A WWE Title Match

Vince McMahon kicked off the show backstage with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. McMahon said that The Rock gave him the egg and Sonya claimed to interview every superstar. Vince threatened to fire Deville and Pearce if the egg isn’t returned by the end of the night. McMahon added that the person that brings him the egg could get a title shot tonight.

Later on the show, Sami Zayn said he knew who stole the egg and would bring him to Vince McMahon for a title shot. Sami brought Austin Theory to McMahon and Austin said he was just trying to take a selfie with the egg. Vince laughed and told Theory he reminded him of himself. Vince gave Austin Theory a title match against Big E tonight and told Sami Zayn that nobody likes a snitch.

Riddle Dressed Up Like Orton & Picked Up A Win

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro made their way to the ring. Riddle had a fake goatee on and was dressed like Orton. Riddle did Orton’s poses as Randy was embarrassed in the ring. Riddle faced Dolph Ziggler in the first match of the night. Orton and Robert Roode were ringside for the match.

Ziggler controlled the action early but Riddle rolled him up for a close two count. Riddle wrestled Dolph to the mat and went for an Armbar but Dolph escaped. Riddle lifted Dolph up and spun him around several times before connecting with a Suplex. Ziggler rolled out of the ring to regroup and caught Riddle with a Superkick as RAW went to a break.

The action was back in the ring and Riddle hit a Powerslam when RAW returned. Riddle set up for the Draping DDT but Ziggler countered into a Back Body Drop that sent Riddle to the outside. Back in the ring, Riddle hit a leaping knee to the face and set up for the RKO. Riddle hit it for the pinfall victory as Orton celebrated. Roode went for an attack but Orton cut him off. Orton then hit Roode with Riddle’s move the Bro Derek and gave him a fist bump.

Becky Lynch Interrupted Liv Morgan

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch came to the ring to celebrate her victory over Charlotte Flair last night at Survivor Series. Lynch stood with a serious look on her face as the crowd chanted her name. Becky said she has some of the biggest moments of her life here and that last night was the culmination of almost a decade of love and hate.

Lynch stated that she wanted to hurt Charlotte and she wanted to do the same last night. Becky noted that the crowd loves to see things that are fresh and new. She then blasted them for chanting during the 10 woman match last night but claimed to agree with them. Becky said none of the woman in that match last night are on her level and she has a death grip on the title. Lynch raised the title and left to end the promo.

Later on RAW, Liv Morgan was interviewed backstage. Becky Lynch interrupted and mocked Liv Morgan for not becoming champion. Lynch joked about the Riott Squad falling apart and it seemed like Liv was about to cry. Becky continued to mock her and Liv responded with a punch to the face that dropped the RAW Women’s Champion.

Doudrop & Natalya Attacked Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair battled Tamina Snuka tonight on RAW. Before the match, Belair cut a promo on being the sole survivor on Team RAW last night and called out Doudrop again. Tamina got in a few strikes but Belair shrugged them off and quickly hit the KOD for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Natalya attacked Bianca but Belair fought her off. Doudrop then showed up and leveled Belair with a Crossbody. Doudrop, Natalya, and Tamina then left together.

Seth Rollins & Finn Balor, Fan Attacks Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins made his way to the ring to begin the 2nd hour of this week’s RAW. Rollins said he did what he was born to do last night and led Team RAW to victory. Rollins noted that Kevin Owens showed that he was a coward and walked out on the team. Seth mocked Lashley for getting counted out and claimed that Austin Theory just wasn’t good enough. Rollins added that Finn Balor gave the team no help and got eliminated by the Brogue Kick last night. Seth vowed to teach Balor a lesson tonight.

Rollins attacked Finn during his entrance and beat him down against the barricade. Finn tackled Seth and unloaded some punches. Balor knocked Rollins out of the ring and flipped onto him. Seth bounced Finn’s face off the announce table and threw him into the barricade. Rollins grabbed the steel steps and bashed Balor in the face. Back in the ring, Rollins hit Balor with two Stomps before leaving the ring. Rollins cackled on the entrance ramp to end the segment. A fan rushed Rollins on the entrance ramp and was dragged away off camera.

Styles & Omos def. Street Profits via DQ

Street Profits battled AJ Style & Omos tonight on RAW. Montez and Angelo tried to isolate AJ Styles but eventually he made it to the corner. Omos tagged in and Street Profits got out of the ring to regroup. When RAW returned from a break, AJ Styles had tagged back in and Ford hit him with a Back Body Drop.

Omos tagged himself back in and got back into the ring again. Montez went for a Crossbody but he just bounced off of Omos. Ford hit an Enziguri and Omos responded with a big Clothesline. Omos sent Dawkins out of the ring and he grabbed a fire extinguisher. Dawkins sprayed Styles and Omos to end the match in DQ.

Queen Zelina & Carmella Are The New Women’s Tag Team Champions

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Queen Zelina and Carmella tonight on RAW. Carmella rolled out of the ring to put on her mask as Zelina waved like a Queen. Rhea attacked Carmella outside the ring and rolled her inside. Ripley hit a Clothesline in the ring and followed it up with a headbutt.

Queen Zelina tagged in and Ripley launched her across the ring. Zelina tried to avoid Ripley but Rhea trapped her in the corner. Zelina slapped Ripley in the face and Rhea responded with a headbutt. Ripley went for a Powerbomb but Zelina escaped into a DDT for a near fall.

Nikki tagged in and hit Vega with a Neckbreaker. Nikki ducked under a Clothesline before connecting with one of her own. She followed it up with a Bulldog and another Neckbreaker. Carmella broke up the cover and Rhea chased her around the ring. Ripley leaped back into the ring to break up Zelina’s cover. Carmella knocked Rhea to the outside and hit her with a Superkick. Carmella hit Nikki with kick to the face while Zelina distracted the referee. Zelina then hit a Sunset Flip Bomb for the pinfall victory.

Dana Brooke Won The 24/7 Title

24/7 Champion Reggie defended the 24/7 Championship against Cedric Alexander tonight. Alexander controlled the action early and went for a Powerbomb. Reggie countered with a Hurricanrana for a two count. Cedric battled back and hit the Lumbar Check for the pinfall victory. Cedric Alexander was 24/7 Champion for a moment but got rolled up by Dana Brooke. Dana Brooke is the new 24/7 Champion.

Lashley def. The Mysterios

Bobby Lashley faced Rey Mysterio & Dominik in a Handicap match to begin the final hour of this week’s RAW. Before the match, MVP told Rey that he has so much respect for him and that despite his size, he has become a giant in this industry. MVP claimed that Rey leaves so much to be desired as a father and wondered what Rey is going to do as a father when Dominik was in the Hurt Lock. MVP asked Rey how he is going to explain to his wife that he got their child hurt because of his own ego? He added that Angie (Rey’s wife) can call him anytime.

Dominik and Rey controlled the match early and beat Lashley down in the corner of the ring. Rey went for a Hurricanrana but Lashley caught him. Lashley went for the Hurt Lock but Dominik broke it up. Dominik went for a Crossbody but Bobby caught him. Lashley was about to slam Dominik into the ring post but Rey broke it up with a Dropkick as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Lashley sent both Mysterios out of the ring and followed them out there. Lashley bashed Dominik into the barricade and the action returned to the ring. Dominik connected with a kick to the face and crawled to the corner. Rey tagged in and hit Lashley with some strikes. Mysterio went for a Moonsault but Lashley caught him. Rey escaped into a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Lashley kicked out at two.

Rey hit a Senton off the top turnbuckle for a two count. Rey and Dominik hit a double 619 and followed it up with two Frog Splashes but somehow Lashley still kicked out. Lashley hit Rey with a Spear and got Dominik in the Hurt Lock for the submission victory.

Damian Priest Retained The US Title

Apollo Crews made his way to the ring with Commander Azeez to confront Damian Priest. Crews claimed that Priest is not fit to be the United States Champion and is going to take the title from him. Damian challenged Apollo to shut his mouth and fight. Apollo declined the title shot and Sami Zayn interrupted.

Zayn was pissed about Vince McMahon denying him the WWE Championship he deserves. Sami said he will accept the shot at the US Title because he is not leaving here empty handed. Sami rolled out of the ring right away and Damian chased him. Priest caught him outside the ring and unloaded some strikes. Sami elbowed Damian in the face and hit an Exploder Suplex against the barricade as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Damian escaped a Headlock and sent Sami to the corner. Priest hit a Splash but Sami responded with the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Damian and Sami then battled on the top rope. Priest went for a Superplex but Sami blocked it. Sami bit Damian’s head and hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb for a near fall. Damian went for the Reckoning but Sami escaped.

Priest booted Sami in the face and he rolled out of the ring. Zayn choked Priest against the middle rope and grabbed the US Title. Zayn taunted Damian and smacked him in the face. Priest got angry and attacked Sami. Damian hit the Reckoning for the pinfall victory and retained the United States Championship.

Big E Retained The WWE Title

Big E defended the WWE Championship against Austin Theory in the main event of tonight’s RAW. Seth Rollins is the #1 contender for the WWE Championship and took a seat ringside for the match. Big E dominated early and hit Austin with a Splash on the ring apron. Kevin Owens’ music hit and he made his way down the entrance ramp as Seth Rollins threw a tantrum. Theory hit a Neckbreaker for a one count and then sent Big E out of the ring. Austin hit Big E with a Dropkick through the ropes as Rollins & Owens argued ringside.

When RAW returned from a break, Big E connected with a Suplex and danced over Theory. Big E connected with a Splash and went for the Big Ending but Austin escaped. Theory bashed Big E into the turnbuckle and hit him with a Dropkick for a near fall. Big E launched Theory to the apron and went for a Spear but Theory blocked it. Big E connected with a Uranage for a near fall as Rollins paced around ringside.

The action spilled out of the ring and Big E got distracted with Rollins and Owens. Seth hit Big E with a cheap shot while the referee wasn’t looking. Austin Theory hit a Neckbreaker but Kevin Owens rolled Seth Rollins into the ring for another distraction. Austin Theory then watched Owens and Rollins argue for a bit before turning around into a Big Ending from Big E. After the match, Big E attacked Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. Big E hit Seth with the Big Ending and Owens retreated up the entrance ramp to close the show.