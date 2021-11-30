WWE RAW Results (11/29): Edge & The Miz Return, Title Match Set For Day 1

WWE RAW aired live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The RAW Tag Team Championships and United States Championship were defended tonight. Big E battled Kevin Owens in the main event event of this week’s show. If Kevin Owens won the match, he would be added to the WWE Championship match at Day 1 on January 1, 2022.

RAW Results (11/29)

Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor RK-Bro def. Roode & Ziggler to retain the RAW Tag Titles Damian Priest def. Apollo Crews to retain the US Title Street Profits def. Alpha Academy Rey Mysterio & Dominik def. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander Team Liv Morgan def. Team Becky Lynch Kevin Owens def. Big E via DQ & will be added to the WWE Championship match at Day 1

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Rollins Will Face Big E At Day 1

Seth Rollins began this week’s show and claimed that nobody can keep him down. Rollins cackled into the microphone before saying that he has a secret. Seth announced that he will face Big E for the WWE Championship at Day 1.

Rollins stated that Day 1 will be the first day of a new era, the first day of his next championship reign. Seth added that this reign will define the future of RAW and this business. Rollins shouted that he was a revolutionary as the crowd booed.

Finn Balor interrupted and made his way to the ring for a singles match against Rollins. Balor tackled Rollins to begin the action and beat him down. Rollins rolled out of the ring to regroup but Finn followed him out there. Finn connected with a Clothesline over the barricade but Rollins shrugged it off. Rollins hit a Suicide Dive but Balor got up and hit the Slingblade on the floor. Finn bashed Rollins with the steel steps and rolled Seth into the ring.

The match officially started and Finn hit a Dropkick. Balor made his way to the top rope but Seth rolled out of the ring. Balor flipped onto Rollins as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, Seth was back in control and hit the Falcon Arrow for a near fall.

Rollins made his way to the top rope and went for a Frog Splash but Finn got his knees up. Balor rolled up Rollins for a two count and followed it up with a Double Stomp. Finn geared up in the corner of the ring and went for another Slingblade but Rollins blocked it. Seth hit a Slingblade of his own and followed it up with a Superkick for a near fall.

Seth hit Balor with a Dropkick to the face but Balor responded with a Slingblade. Finn went for 1916 but Rollins countered with a forearm to the back of the head. Balor dropped to a knee and Rollins connected with the Stomp for the pinfall victory.

Later on RAW, Kevin Owens confronted Seth Rollins backstage. Owens claimed that Adam Pearce told him that if he beats Big E tonight, he gets added to the title match at Day 1. Seth didn’t believe Owens and went to go find Adam Pearce for confirmation. Pearce told Seth that Owens was lying and Rollins left. Sonya showed up after Rollins walked away and said that actually wasn’t a bad idea.

Rollins talked to Owens later on RAW. Seth claimed that Owens was lying and Kevin denied it. Owens said he was going to get added to the title match if he beats Big E tonight. Rollins laughed in his face and Owens walked away. Rollins joked with Pearce and Deville about it backstage. Pearce told Rollins that he actually thought it was a good idea and Seth got annoyed.

Vince McMahon Slapped Austin Theory

Vince McMahon was shown backstage meeting with Austin Theory. Austin asked how Vince was doing and McMahon went on a rant about how he hates when people ask that. A recap of Austin Theory admitting he stole the egg and being awarded a title match for it were then shown. McMahon told Austin that they were going to sit here together and watch the rest of the show. Vince told Austin to never steal from him again. Theory kept yelling at Austin throughout the night and told him to expect the unexpected before slapping him in the face.

Liv Morgan & Becky Lynch Traded Words, Title Match Set For Next Week

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch got a great reaction from the crowd as RAW went to a break.

Lynch was then shown in the ring with Sonya Deville as this was now a contract signing for the RAW Women’s Championship match. Deville introduced Liv Morgan as Lynch’s challenger and the match will happen on next week’s RAW.

Lynch claimed that she wanted to get Liv Morgan angry and she accomplished that. Becky complimented Liv on her right hand but said one punch isn’t enough to take her title. Lynch suggested that Liv will wind up holding herself back like always and fall short of winning the RAW Women’s Championship.

Becky started poking fun at the New York Islanders and said they haven’t won a hockey “match” in a while. Liv Morgan told Becky to shut up to uproarious applause. Liv rolled footage of Becky Lynch crying after defeating Charlotte at Survivor Series. Morgan joked about Big Time Becks crying like a little baby. Liv called Lynch a bully and that she has learned from all of Becky’s mistakes. Liv claimed that Becky’s “big, fat, greedy contract” is the reason her friends are gone. Morgan went to punch Becky in the face but Sonya held her back. Lynch suggested a 5 on 5 tag team match later “Team Becks vs. Team Liv” and Morgan accepted.

RK-Bro Retained The RAW Tag Titles

RK-Bro defended the RAW Tag Team Championships against Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode tonight on RAW. Ziggler and Roode dominated the match early and isolated Riddle in the ring. Dolph beat Riddle down int he corner of the ring and went for a Splash. Riddle leaped out of the way at the last moment and Dolph crashed into the turnbuckle.

Orton tagged in and knocked Roode off the apron before delivering a Powerslam to Ziggler. Randy set up for the Draping DDT but Roode dragged Dolph to the floor. Orton punched Robert in the face before bouncing Ziggler’s head off the announce table. Ziggler leveled Orton with a Superkick and Roode slammed Riddle on top of the table. Roode and Ziggler posed for the crowd as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Ziggler hit Orton with a Splash in the corner. Roode tagged in and hit Randy with a Neckbreaker for a two count. Roode did some pushups before getting Orton in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Riddle tagged in and unloaded some knee strikes to Roode and Ziggler. Riddle followed it up with a couple Brotons and then the Draping DDT on Roode.

Orton tagged in and they both set up for an RKO as Roode & Ziggler got up. They both blocked it and Dolph hit the Zig Zag on Orton for a close two count. Dolph went for a Superkick but Orton blocked it before hitting the RKO for the pinfall victory. RK-Bro are still the RAW Tag Team Champions.

The Miz Interrupted Edge

Edge kicked off the 2nd hour of this week’s RAW to a big pop from the crowd. Edge said this was the best job in the world and told the crowd that he missed them. He noted that Seth Rollins is the #1 contender and he actually deserves it because he is operating on an entirely different level.

Edge noted that there a bunch of new opponents on RAW that he can sink his teeth into and listed off a bunch of names. The Miz interrupted with Maryse wearing Miz & Mrs. jackets. Miz joked that Edge has been gone for like a month and gets this big comeback. Miz complained about not getting a triumphant return and referred to Maryse as one of the greatest superstars of all time. The Miz was pissed that he wasn’t on Edge’s list and Edge joked that he thought Miz was still painting his face like a genie on Dancing with the Stars.

The Miz blamed the fans for not doing well on the show. Edge claimed that Miz was only interrupting him so he can get back on the main event scene. Edge started up a half hearted “Miz sucks!” chant from the crowd and Miz went on one of his rants about deserving respect.

Miz noted that he was WWE Champion six months ago while Edge hasn’t held a major title in forever. The Miz claimed that he has surpassed Edge long ago and that the Rated R Superstar should have stayed out for good. Edge admitted that he cannot do this for much longer but he fought his ass off for this small winder.

Edge noted how he has mutual respect with the superstars in the back while The Miz doesn’t. Edge pointed out how The Miz has people on other shows (CM Punk on Dynamite) mentioning his name just to get a cheap reaction and how Miz has made it farther than anyone thought he could. Edge added that Miz comes out here and expects respect while Edge earns it. He challenged Miz to a fight but Miz declined and left with Maryse to end the segment.

"You have people on other shows saying your name just to get a cheap reaction. You live rent free in a lot of heads." – @EdgeRatedR to @MikeTheMiz #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/sblIcOPC2h — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 30, 2021

Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

AJ Styles and Omos joined commentary for a match between Street Profits and Alpha Academy. Styles was wearing sunglasses and claimed that he was blind due to being sprayed with the fire extinguisher. Styles tried to interfere in the match Montez booted him away. Ford then hit the Frog Splash for the quick victory. AJStyles argued with Omos to end the segment.

Damian Priest Retained The US Title

Damian Priest defended the United States Championship against Apollo Crews on this week’s edition of RAW. Commander Azeez was in Apollo’s corner for the match. Crews slammed Damian to the mat but the US Champion shrugged it off. Priest took Apollo down and applied a Headlock. Apollo escaped but Damian caught him with a shoulder tackle. Crews rolled out of the ring and Damian chased him. Commander Azeez got in the way and Crews capitalized with a knee to the face as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Priest connected with a slam and went for the cover but Apollo kicked out at two. Damian went for a Cannonball off the apron and barely connected. Damian hopped back on the apron but Commander Azeez tripped him up. The referee saw it and kicked Azeez out. Damian got pissed off and went right after Crews. Priest hit the Reckoning for the pinfall victory and retained the US Title.

Rey & Dominik Picked Up A Win

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin faced Rey Mysterio & Dominik tonight. Cedric and Dominik started off the action. Alexander hit a Suplex and tagged in Shelton Benjamin. Shelton continued to beat Dominik down and prevented him from tagging out.

Dominik eventually escaped and tagged in Rey Mysterio. Rey hit Shelton with a Hurricanrana before Cedric tagged in. Rey greeted him with a Dropkick before knocking Benjamin off the top rope. Mysterio set up for the 619 but Shelton broke it up. Dominik and Rey hit a stereo 619s before Dominik hit Cedric with a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

Team Liv def. Team Becky Lynch

Team Liv (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan) faced Team Becks (Doudrop, Queen Zelina, Carmella, Tamina, Becky Lynch). Becky and Liv started off the action and Lynch took control. Carmella tagged in and went for a Clothesline but Morgan dodged it.

Rhea tagged in and the heels surrounded her. Rhea fought them all off until Tamina dropped her. Tamina and Ripley then traded punches in the middle of the ring. Tamina got the better of the exchange and slammed Ripley to the mat. Rhea battled back and then the babyface surrounded Tamina. They beat her down and Belair went for the KOD before Lynch and company broke it up. The heels retreated out of the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. were battling in the ring. Doudrop overpowered Nikki and slammed her to the mat. Becky tagged in and hit a Leg Drop before going for another one. Nikki got out of the way but Carmella prevented her from tagging out. Carmella threw Nikki to the corner and hit her with some elbows to the face.

Rhea Ripley tagged back in and unloaded some knee strikes to Carmella’s face. Ripley hit a Dropkick but then Carmella tripped her up. Carmella locked n the Code of Silence but Dana Brooke broke it up. Everything broke down and a brawl broke out. Doudrop hit Belair with a Crossbody but got sent out of the ring by Liv. Becky hit Liv with a reverse DDT but Rhea knocked her to the outside. Carmella hit Ripley with a Superkick and went for the cover but Ripley kicked out as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Liv went for a Crossbody but Tamina blocked it. Liv hit Tamina with the Oblivion for the pinfall victory.

The WWE Title Match At Day 1 Is Now A Triple Threat

WWE Champion Big E squared off against Kevin Owens in this week’s main event. If Owens won the match, he would be added to the title match at Day 1. Seth Rollins joined commentary for the match. Big E dominated early and brought Owens to the outside. Big E and Rollins traded words and this allowed Owens to regroup. Kevin connected with a DDT that bashed Big E’s face into the steel steps as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Big E leveled Owens with a shoulder tackle. Owens battled back and slammed Big E into the turnbuckle. The two superstars battled to the top rope and Owens connected with a Superplex. Owens went for the cover but Big E was able to kick out at two.

Owens got the champ in a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Big E escaped and Owens slammed him to the mat. Kevin went for a Senton but Big E got his knees up. Big E and Owens traded shots in the middle of the ring. Owens dropped Big E with a Superkick for a two count. Big E connected with a Uranage for a two count as Rollins was frustrated on commentary. Owens set up for a Frog Splash but took the time to attack Rollins.

Back in the ring, Owens went for the Stunner but Big E blocked it. Seth Rollins hopped in the ring and attacked Kevin Owens to end the match via DQ. Rollins went for the Stomp on Owens but Kevin escaped. Rollins hit Big E with the Stomp as Owens was announced the winner of the match via DQ. The ring announcer stated that Owens was added to the match and Seth threw a tantrum to close the show.