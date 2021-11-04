WWE Releases Senior Vice President Of Creative Services

WWE has made a significant change to its executive team recently. According to a report from PW Insider, Senior Vice President of Creative Services Stan Stanski has been released. He had been with the company for 15 years and his release has reportedly shocked many within WWE.

The release comes ahead of WWE’s upcoming Earnings Call scheduled for today.

A source speaking to PW Insider under the condition of anonymity noted that Stanski’s departure is “the ultimate proof no one is safe” and “yet another reminder this isn’t the same company it was a year ago.”

Stanski’s LinkedIn account listed his responsibilities at the company as:

“Responsible for defining and managing the overall creative look of WWE across all platforms including but not limited to: the graphic identity and branding; photography; on and off air affiliate marketing of pay-per-view events; consumer and trade advertising; consumer products; sponsorship and retail promotions; live event and tour promotion; fan events; talent brand development; corporate communication; and WWE Studios.”

Other releases are said to be expected but as of this writing Stanski’s is the only one known about.

Last week, WWE announced that shareholder dividends will be $0.12 per share.

“WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 15, 2021 and the payment date will be December 27, 2021,” a WWE press release reads.