WWE Discloses Separation Agreement With Former CFO

WWE has disclosed details of its agreement separation with former CFO Kristina Salen. Financial settlement terms were made public in a recent SEC filing.

Salen will receive $413,000 for forfeited restricted stock units. She will also receive her incentive bonus for 2021 which is determined by the company’s Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors. The bonus is currently estimated at $431, 2000. She will also receive her base salary and health insurance coverage for a period of 12 months.

Salen was the company’s Chief Financial Officer from August 2020 until November of this year. Prior to joining WWE, she had been the CFO for Etsy.

“On November 23, 2021, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a separation agreement with Kristina Salen, formerly the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, in connection with her previously announced departure from the Company,” the filing reads.

Following her departure from WWE, Salen wrote on her LinkedIn page:

“Today I’m tagging out at WWE. I started at WWE in the midst of the global pandemic and I am proud of what I accomplished with Vince McMahon‘s leadership and the tremendous team. We returned to live event touring, exceeded expectations, raised guidance for 2021 and laid a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to WWE’s continued success in and out of the ring!”