WWE SmackDown Results (11/19): Survivor Series Go-Home Show, Reigns & Big E

WWE SmackDown aired live from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. It was the final show before WWE Survivor Series this Sunday night. King Woods confronted Roman Reigns tonight and there was a Fatal 4-Way to determine the final superstar on the men’s team for Survivor Series.

SmackDown Results (11/19)

Sheamus def. Cesaro, Ricochet, Jinder Mahal in a Fatal 4-Way to earn a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series Natalya & Shayna Baszler def. Naomi & Aliyah Jeff Hardy def. Madcap Moss Sasha Banks def. Shotzi via submission

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Roman Reigns Destroyed King Woods’ Crown

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos kicked off the show and boasted about sending a message to WWE Champion Big E on RAW. The Usos vowed to do the same to RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro at Survivor Series. The Usos introduced Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Roman and Paul Heyman then made their way to the ring. Reigns took a look at the throne and the crown he stole from King of the Ring winner Xavier Woods last week. Heyman said he is so overwhelmed with emotion and this has been in the works all week for the Tribal Chief.

Heyman stated that there is nobody in the history of WWE that deserves to be crowned king more than Roman Reigns. Paul added that he knows in his heart that everyone here tonight that the distinction of “king” surely doesn’t belong to Xavier Woods and it sure as hell will never belong to Brock Lesnar. Heyman said that the “Tribal King” will smash Big E at Survivor Series.

Reigns didn’t seemed thrilled with what Heyman was saying and asked for the microphone. Roman wondered who had this idea and Paul discretely pointed at The Usos. Reigns stated that he doesn’t care about this stuff and doesn’t need it to be acknowledged. Roman asked the crowd to acknowledge him and a very loud mixed reaction broke out.

Roman claimed that he only took the crown last week because he can. King Woods interrupted and told Reigns that those things belong to him but they do not make a king. Woods said that a king is someone that is here to do good for the WWE Universe. Xavier added that if Reigns were a king, he would have looked him in the eyes tonight so they could settle this. Woods referred to The Usos as the wet bandits, and challenged Reigns to fight him alone.

Reigns told The Usos to start breaking the scepter and then the throne. Jey went to break the crown but Reigns stopped him Roman asked Woods again if the crown doesn’t mean anything to him and put it on the mat. Reigns went to stomp on it and Woods rushed the ring. The Usos beat him down as Reigns smirked. Roman told Woods that he is the only king around here and stomped on his crown. Reigns smiled and posed with The Usos to end the segment.

Sheamus Earned A Spot On Team SmackDown

Ricochet, Sheamus, Cesaro, and Jinder Mahal battled in a Fatal 4-Way to determine the final member of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. Sheamus leveled Cesaro before beating down Ricochet in the corner. Shanky was ringside and cheered on Mahal as he threw Ricochet to the ring apron. Mahal set up Ricochet in the ropes and Sheamus delivered the 10 Beats. Mahal rolled up Sheamus from behind for a near fall and then the two traded punches.

Guess that's a no on The Bar reunion? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KSAmpgBBtm — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 20, 2021

Sheamus took control and delivered the 10 Beats of the Bodhran to Mahal. Cesaro went for the Swing but Sheamus booted him away. Ricochet hit Sheamus with a Dropkick and sent Cesaro out of the ring. Ricochet did a ridiculous springboard flip off the top rope and posed on top of the barricade as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Cesaro & Ricochet were battling on the turnbuckle while Mahal & Sheamus were battling on another. Sheamus planted Mahal with a Superplex and Ricochet sent Cesaro to the canvas with a Hurricanrana off the top turnbuckle. Ricochet hit Sheamus with a DDT and went for the cover but Mahal broke it up at two. Jinder hit Ricochet with a Gutbuster but Cesaro quickly hit him with the Swing. Cesaro applied the Sharpshooter to Jinder but he reached the bottom rope after Shanky shoved it towards him.

Ricochet hit Shanky with a Dropkick and followed it up with an Enziguri to Cesaro. Ricochet hit the Recoil on Mahal and made his way to the top rope. Ricochet hit a 450 Splash but Sheamus immediately leveled him with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus went for the cover but Cesaro broke it up at two.

Cesaro hit Sheamus with an uppercut and then went for the Neutralizer but Ridge Holland ran ringside for a distraction. Ride tried to hit Cesaro but he ducked. Cesaro knocked Ridge off the apron but turned around into a Brogue Kick for the pinfall victory. Shamus celebrated with Ridge Holland after the victory. Sheamus is the final member of the men’s team for SmackDown at Survivor Series.

Sheamus and Ridge were interviewed backstage. Sheamus noted that Ridge believes in him and he is the reason Holland wanted to be a WWE superstar. Sheamus pretended to cry and then laughed. Holland told Sheamus that if it weren’t from him, he’d still be fighting bums on the streets in England. Sheamus put on his goofy hat and said “Ridge, to the bar we go”.

Natalya & Baszler Picked Up A Win After A Fast Count

Aliyah & Naomi faced Natalya & Shayna Baszler tonight on SmackDown. Natalya and Naomi started off the action and traded punches. Aliyah hit an Arm Drag and sent Natalya to the turnbuckle. Aliyah connected with a Hurricanrana and tagged in Shayna. Naomi tagged in and Shayna got her in a Headlock. Naomi escaped hit the Rear View. Baszler threw Naomi to the mat and Natalya covered her. The referee did a very fast three count and ran away. The crooked referee asked Sonya Deville if she did a good job and Sonya pretended like she didn’t know who she was.

Jeff Hardy def. Madcap Moss

Jeff Hardy faced Madcap Moss this week on SmackDown. Happy Corbin was ringside for the match. Before the bell, Hardy said he will have someone in his corner as well and McIntyre made his way to the ring in his wrestling gear. Madcap beat Jeff down to begin the match. Jeff battled back and set up for the Swanton Bomb but Corbin hopped on the ring apron. McIntyre threw Corbin over the announce table and Jeff rolled up Madcap for the pinfall victory. After the match, McIntyre hit Corbin with the Claymore and Hardy hit Madcap Moss with the Swanton Bomb.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Angel

Shinsuke Nakamura battled Angel tonight. Humberto Carrillo and Rick Boogs were ringside for the match. Nakamura controlled the match early and connected with a series of kicks. Humberto tried to interfere but Boogs slammed him on the floor. Shinsuke then hit Angel with the Kinshasa for the pinfall victory. After the match, Humberto got in a cheap shot on Nakamura and left with Angel. Nakamura will battle Damian Priest this Sunday at Survivor Series.

Sasha Banks Tapped Out Shotzi

Sasha Banks and Shotzi argued backstage before their match backstage. Sonya Deville separated them and Banks made her entrance as SmackDown went to a commercial break. Banks got Shotzi in a Headlock to start off the action. Shotzi escaped and slammed Banks to the mat. Sasha hopped up and hit Shotzi with a chop and then an Arm Drag.

Shotzi grabbed Sasha by the hair and Banks returned the favor. Shotzi booted Sasha in the face but Banks shrugged it off and hit Three Amigos. Sasha made her way to the top rope but Shotzi rolled out of the way. Shotzi kneed Banks in the face and went for a Dropkick but Banks avoided it. Shotzi dodged a Meteora and launched Sasha into the steel steps. Shotzi trapped Banks’ hand in the steps and stomped on it several times before the action returned to the ring.

Shotzi went for the cover but Banks kicked out at two. Sasha knocked Shotzi out of the ring and connected with the Meteora this time as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Shotzi hit a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Sasha kicked out at two.

Sasha bashed Shotzi into the turnbuckle and hit her with Double Knees. Banks climbed to the top rope and connected with a Meteora for a two count. Shotzi slammed Sasha’s shoulder into the ring post and Banks fell out of the ring. Shotzi rolled her back inside and climbed to the top turnbuckle.

Shotzi hit the diving Senton but couldn’t go for the cover because Sasha rolled out of the ring. Sasha got back into the ring and was able to get Shotzi in the Bank Statement for the submission victory. Sonya Deville came to the entrance ramp and wanted the two superstars to shake hands after the match so they would be on the same page going into Survivor Series. Sasha shook Shotzi’s hand before hitting her with the Backstabber.

Charlotte Confronted Toni Storm

Kayla Braxton interviewed Toni Storm backstage tonight. Toni noted that she got to be on Team NXT a couple years ago but was an outsider. Storm is excited to be on Team SmackDown and claimed that Charlotte was going to lose to Becky Lynch on Sunday. Toni said that she wants her title match and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair showed up.

She says two years ago she got to be on Team NXT as an outsider but now she gets to be in the thick of it on Team SmackDown and she’s excited. We get footage of her challenging Charlotte Flair last week and getting turned down. She says that Charlotte’s gonna come gunning for her guns a-blazing when she loses to Becky Lynch on Sunday, and she’s ready for her to try and take it all out on her, because all she wants is her title match. Charlotte Flair interrupted and told Toni that she will give her a match, but she doesn’t deserve a title shot yet. Flair added that she will do the same thing to Toni that she will do to Becky Lynch this Sunday at Survivor Series.

Big E Attacked Roman Reigns

King Woods made his way to the ring for a confrontation with Roman Reigns at the end of this week’s SmackDown. Woods said that he was here in the ring to find out if Roman Reigns is a man. Woods noted that he hit Reigns with the Limit Breaker Elbow Drop last week and had the match won until The Usos interfered. King Woods claimed that the Tribal Chief cannot beat him on his own and challenge Reigns to prove him wrong.

Reigns came to the entrance ramp with Paul Heyman and waited for The Usos. Jimmy and Jey were then thrown onto the entrance ramp and WWE Champion Big E’s music hit. Big E battled with Reigns and beat him down. The Usos rushed the ring but Woods and Big E were ready. Big E hit the Big Ending and then Woods flipped onto The Usos outside the ring. Roman hit Big E with the Superman Punch but Big E battled back. Roman Reigns rolled out of the ring and retreated to end the show. Reigns and Big E will square off this Sunday at Survivor Series.