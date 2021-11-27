WWE SmackDown Results (11/26): Battle Royal, Update On Brock Lesnar’s Suspension

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Greensboro Coliseum in NC. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Survivor Series. Several superstars competed in a Black Friday Invitation Battle Royal to determine Roman Reigns‘ next challenger for the Universal Championship. It was announced when Brock Lesnar will be returning during tonight’s episode as well.

SmackDown Results (11/26)

Drew McIntyre & Jeff Hardy def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss Cesaro def. Ridge Holland Angel def. Boogs Naomi & Sasha Banks def. Natalya & Shayna Baszler Sami Zayn won the Black Friday Battle Royal & earned a shot at the Universal Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Roman Reigns Addressed The Crowd

Kayla Braxton kicked off the show and spoke about rumors that Brock Lesnar’s suspension was going to end early but was quickly interrupted by Roman Reigns’ entrance theme. Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring with Paul Heyman. Kayla brought up rumors about Brock Lesnar and Heyman took the microphone away from her. Heyman said that they don’t do rumors on the Island of Relevancy.

Heyman told Kayla that she paraded around here like a reporter with breaking news about Brock Lesnar’s suspension when in reality, she just wants to come out here and get spotlight for herself with rumors. Paul mocked the crowd for booing and said nobody in the audience has any right to judge any of them. Heyman suggested that Braxton come out here with facts next time she is in the presence of Roman Reigns.

Paul claimed that Kayla was living her life through an Instagram filter and there is no filter to be a legit journalist. Heyman told her to leave the ring as a “we want Brock!” chant broke out in the crowd. Reigns said that rumors give losers false hope and that everyone is a loser around here compared to him. Roman added that Brock Lesnar is the number one loser around here.

Reigns said that Big E is a loser as well after he smashed him at Survivor Series. Roman joked about the Battle Royal later tonight to determine the #1 contender and vowed to smash whoever wins. Reigns said “when my days are done around here, which could be sooner than later, the whole world will acknowledge me”.

Heyman later confronted Kayla Braxton backstage and said that Brock Lesnar got himself suspended. Paul added that he is pushing for Braxton to get fired if she doesn’t get confirmation or denial about Lesnar’s return by the end of the night.

Kayla caught up with Adam Pearce backstage and asked him about Lesnar’s suspension and highlights were shown of Lesnar beating him down. Pearce claimed that there have been no changes to his indefinite suspension and he would be shocked if that suspension is lifted any time soon.

McIntyre & Hardy Picked Up A Win

Jeff Hardy & Drew McIntyre faced Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss in the first match of the night. Hardy and Corbin started off the action. Jeff hit Corbin with a Dropkick but Happy battled back with a jab to the face. Madcap tagged in and leveled Jeff with a shoulder tackle. Hardy hit an Armdrag and tagged in McIntyre.

Drew leveled Madcap with an elbow to the face and sent him to the corner. McIntyre hit a Clothesline and tagged Hardy back in. Jeff sent Madcap Moss out of the ring and hit him with a Dropkick. Hardy leaped off the apron and hit Happy Corbin with a flying Clothesline. Madcap Moss came out of nowhere and hit Hardy with a Clothesline over the barricade as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Corbin and Moss had Jeff isolated in the corner. Madcap and Jeff connected with a Clothesline at the same time and both superstars crashed to the canvas. McIntyre and Corbin tagged in and Drew connected with a Clothesline of his own. McIntyre hit Madcap with a Neckbreaker and then delivered one to Corbin.

McIntyre set up for the Claymore but Madcap distracted him. Corbin capitalized and hit Deep Six for a two count. Corbin and Hardy awkwardly battled in the corner before McIntyre Clotheslined Corbin to the floor. McIntyre hit Madcap with the Claymore and tagged in Hardy. Jeff climbed to the top rope and hit a Swanton Bomb for the pinfall victory.

Cesaro def. Ridge Holland

Ridge Holland made his main roster in-ring debut against Cesaro tonight. Sheamus accompanied Ridge Holland to the ring and joined commentary for the match. Cesaro sent Ridge to the corner and hit him with some punches to the face. Cesaro got distracted with Sheamus and Ridge capitalized. Ridge sent Cesaro across the ring with a Back Body Drop and drove Cesaro tot he corner. Holland leveled Cesaro with a Clothesline for a two count.

Ridge hit a Suplex for another two count before applying a submission hold. Cesaro broke free but Holland slammed him to the mat. Holland started trash talking and it backfired. Cesaro rolled up Ridge for the pinfall victory and got out of the ring before Sheamus could attack him.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville had a conversation with Drew McIntyre backstage. McIntyre said he expected to be in the Battle Royal tonight but they didn’t confirm it.

Angel def. Boogs

Rick Boogs faced Angel this week on SmackDown. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Humberto were ringside. Angel sent Boogs out of the ring and tried to slam him on top of the food table. Boogs escaped and the action continued in the ring. Angel applied a Headlock but Boogs battled free. Boogs hit a Powerslam and posed in the ring.

Boogs deadlifted Angel and threw him to the mat. Boogs knocked Humberto off the ring apron and planted Angel with a Powerbomb for a two count. Humberto hopped on a table and started playing Boogs’ guitar for a distraction. Shinsuke broke it up by putting Humbert through the table but Angel was able to capitalize. Angel connected with the Wing Clipper for the pinfall victory.

Charlotte Embarrassed Toni Storm

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair came to the ring to begin the 2nd hour of SmackDown. Michael Cole got in the ring and said that Charlotte must be disappointed about her loss to Becky Lynch at Survivor Series. Charlotte complained about the poor officiating and noted that Lynch could only win by cheating. Flair added that all that match proved is that she is the better woman.

Toni Storm interrupted and joined Flair in the ring. Toni wanted a fight and Flair said that was cute. Charlotte claimed to barely know who Toni was and that she is on a different level than Storm. Flair went for a Clothesline but Toni ducked. Storm sent Charlotte out of the ring and went after her. Charlotte threw a pie on Storm and then smooshed one on her face before leaving.

Naomi & Sasha Banks def. Baszler & Natalya

Natayla & Shayna Baszler faced Naomi & Sasha Banks tonight. Shayna and Natalya controlled the match early and isolated Naomi in the corner. Sonya Deville joined commentary for the match. Naomi battled back and delivered a Dropkick to Natalya’s face. Natalya slammed Naomi on the floor outside the ring and tagged in Baszler. Shayna kneed Naomi in the face and rolled her back into the ring. Shayna went for the Kirifuda Clutch but Sasha broke it up with a Backstabber as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Naomi was still trapped in the ring and Shayna had her in a submission hold. Baszler stomped on Naomi’s ankle and dragged her to the corner. Natalya tagged in and hit a Suplex for a one count. Natalya got Naomi in a Headlock as Sasha Banks pleaded for a tag. Naomi finally battled back and went for a tag but Shayna knocked Banks off the apron. Sasha sent Shayna into the barricade and hit a Meteora. Natalya hit Naomi with a Clothesline for a two count. Naomi rolled to the apron but Natalya dragged her back into the ring for a slam. Naomi then rolled back to the apron and hit a Sunset Flip into a roll-up for the pinfall victory. Naomi stared at Shayna after the match as the authority figure applauded.

Sami Zayn Won The Battle Royal, Brock Lesnar Returns Next Week

The Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal main vented this week’s SmackDown. The winner of the Battle Royal will get a future shot at the Universal Championship. Before the bell rang, Drew McIntyre rushed the ring with a sword because he was not a part of the match. Adam Pearce came down to the ring and McIntyre told him to make him leave as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, McIntyre was gone and the Battle Royal was under way. Drew Gulak was eliminated quickly and Mace followed. Madcap made it seem like he was going to eliminate Corbin but it was just a prank. Happy Corbin eliminated Madcap Moss and the two shared a laugh about it as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

Sami tried to form an alliance with Sheamus when SmackDown returned. Sheamus wasn’t interested and beat him down in the corner. Angel eliminated Boogs but then got sent over the top rope by Ivar. Viking Raiders then eliminated Humberto as well. Viking Raiders sent Sami Zayn to the outside and battled with Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior eliminated them both but turned around into a Crossbody from Ricochet. Ricochet hit Jeff Hardy with a Dropkick but Corbin caught him with a Clothesline.

Corbin sent Ricochet to the apron but he escaped and hit a Dropkick. Sheamus hit Ricochet with the Brogue Kick and eliminated him. Sheamus tried to eliminate Happy Corbin but he held onto the ropes. Jeff Hardy hit a couple Splashes but Sheamus exploded out of the corner with a Clothesline. Hardy connected with Whisper in the Wind and then hit the Twist of Fate on Corbin.

Sheamus and Corbin teamed up and tried to get Hardy over the top rope. Corbin changed his mind and sent Sheamus over the top rope. Hardy then eliminated Corbin but Sami Zayn got back into the ring as he had not been thrown over the top rope by the Viking Raiders. Sami eliminated Hardy to win the Battle Royal. Kayla Braxton got on the microphone and was about to interview Sami but instead announced that Brock Lesnar would be returning next week. SmackDown went off the air with Reigns and Heyman reacting to the news that The Beast will be returning.