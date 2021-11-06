WWE SmackDown Results (11/5): King Woods vs. Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns Attacks

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. King Woods faced Jimmy Uso tonight in the main event. Drew McIntyre issued an Open Challenge and Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown after a week away.

SmackDown Results (11/5)

Shayna Baszler def. Naomi Los Lotharios def. Cesaro & Mansoor Drew McIntyre def. Ricochet Viking Raiders def. Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin via countout King Woods def. Jimmy Uso

Here are the takeaways from this week’s SmackDown:

New Day Interrupted The Bloodline

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos kicked off this week’s show. Paul Heyman accompanied The Bloodline to the ring. Reigns said he was running around naked with his wife on an island and had a great week. Roman called Lesnar a dumbass for being suspended and brought up The Usos losing to New Day last week. Reigns said that New Day is not better than The Bloodline and gave Jimmy and Jey grief for losing. Roman noted that Jimmy got pinned and wondered how Jimmy was going to fix this issue. Jimmy went on a rant about how he is going to kick the crown off of Woods’ head and make him acknowledge the true Tribal Chief is.

New Day interrupted and Kofi Kingston told the crowd to lend them their ears so they can hear the creed of King Woods. Xavier said that he will make Jimmy Uso bend the knee in their match later tonight.

Sonya Deville Cost Naomi A Win

Naomi faced Shayna Baszler tonight on SmackDown. Kayla Braxton interviewed Sonya Deville backstage and she claimed that Naomi has confidence right now because she lit a fire under her. Shayna and Naomi locked up to start off the action. Naomi tacked Shayna to the mat and unloaded some punches. Shayna escaped and went for a Half Crab but Naomi booted her away.

Naomi connected with a Dropkick and followed it up with a Clothesline. Baszler planted Naomi with a release German Suplex but Naomi battled back with a Dropkick. Shayna and Naomi then seemed to have no idea what each other were doing and had awkward minute of shoving outside the ring. Shayna eventually slammed Naomi on the floor as SmackDown went to a commercial break. Naomi quickly rolled up Baszler when SmackDown returned for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Sonya Deville marched to the ring and claimed that Naomi grabbed the rope before the pinfall. Deville said it should have been a rope break and the win shouldn’t count. Sonya stated that she had no choice but to restart the match. Shayna then choked Naomi out with the Kirifuda Clutch. There were a smattering of boos but the crowd was most dead for this angle.

Los Lotharios Picked Up A Win

Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) faced Cesaro and Mansoor. Garza and Carrillo dominated the action early and kept Mansoor isolated in the corner of the ring. Garza connected with a Back Body Drop and ripped off his pants to reveal his ring trunks. Angel focused his attack on Mansoor’s leg and applied a Half Crab in the middle of the ring. Mansoor battled to his feet and connected with an Enziguri to break the hold.

Mansoor hit a DDT and finally was able to tag in Cesaro. Carrillo tagged in and Cesaro greeted him with some uppercuts in the corner of the ring. Cesaro hit a Clothesline and then delivered an uppercut to Garza outside the ring. Back in the ring, Cesaro hit a springboard uppercut on Humberto and went for The Swing. Garza broke it up but Cesaro got him in the Swing. Carrillo broke it up and hit a Superkick. Garza tagged in and delivered a Dropkick to Cesaro’s face for the pinfall victory.

Drew McIntyre def. Ricochet

Drew McIntyre came to the ring and issued an Open Challenge. McIntyre asked who wanted to fight him and Ricochet accepted the challenge. Ricochet slapped McIntyre in the face before the match. Drew stared at him and beat the hell out of him in the corner when the bell rang. McIntyre hurled Ricochet across the ring and then bounced his face off the turnbuckle. Drew charged but Ricochet ducked and McIntyre tumbled to the outside. McIntyre slammed Ricochet on top of the apron and rolled him back into the ring.

Drew hit a Splash in the corner and launched Ricochet across the ring again. Mustafa Ali was briefly interviewed backstage during the match and said he has a lot in common with Ricochet. McIntyre hit Ricochet with a chop and went for a Clothesline but missed. Ricochet hit a springboard Crossbody and followed it up with a Moonsault. McIntyre hit a Suplex for a one count and sent Ricochet to the corner. Drew went for an Alabama Slam but Ricochet countered into a roll-up for a two count. Ricochet hit a Superkick and went for a Moonsault but McIntyre hit a Claymore in midair for the pinfall victory.

Viking Raiders Picked Up A Win

Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss welcomed the Viking Raiders as guests for an episode of Happy Talk. Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin controlled the action early and isolated Erik in the ring. Corbin hit a Clothesline and went for the cover but Ivar broke it up. Corbin hit Deep Six on Erik for a near fall. Madcap tagged in and Erik hit him with a knee to the face. Ivar tagged in and Clotheslined Corbin out of the ring.

Ivar hit Madcap with a Crossbody and then punched Corbin in the face. Ivar connected with a Senton and tagged Erik in. Erik hit Corbin with a Suplex and then slammed Ivar on top of Madcap in the corner. Ivar tagged in and Erik botched a slam on Madcap. Ivar climbed to the top rope and Happy Corbin dragged Madcap out of the ring. They then just left and got counted out.

Sami Zayn Showed Hit Row How To Make An Entrance

Sami Zayn ran into Hit Row backstage and said their entrance sucked. Sami wanted to show them how a proper entrance is done and they followed him. Sami rocked out and shouted that is how you do it into a microphone. Zayn said that is called being fearless and being in the present. Sami introduced Hit Row and Top Dolla said Sami pressed his luck and that he sucks. Hit Row surrounded Sami but ultimately let him go.

Roman Reigns Attacked New Day

King Woods faced Jimmy Uso in the week’s main event. Woods dominated the action early and Jimmy rolled out of the ring to regroup. Jey tried to fire Jimmy up but Woods caught him with a Dropkick. King Woods hit some chops to the chest and went for a Suplex but Uso blocked it. Jimmy bounced Xavier’s face off the top turnbuckle and slid him out of the ring. Woods got hung up on the bottom rope before falling to the floor as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Jimmy was in control and hit Woods with a knee to the face. Uso went for the cover but Xavier was able to kick out at two. Woods battled back and hit Jimmy with a knee to the face. Jimmy rolled out of the ring and Woods caught him with a Dropkick through the ropes.

Back in the ring, Woods made his way to the top turnbuckle. King Woods hit a massive Leg Drop and went for the cover but Jimmy somehow was able to kick out at two. Woods climbed to the top rope again but Jey distracted him. Jimmy crotched Woods on the top turnbuckle and lifted him up on his shoulders. Jimmy hit a Samoan Drop off the middle rope for a near fall.

Jimmy went for a Splash but Woods countered with a boot to the face. Jimmy rolled up Woods but Kofi had the referee distracted. Jimmy then tried to interfere but the referee caught him. Woods then rolled Jimmy up and used the tights for leverage for the pinfall victory.

After the match, King Woods told Jimmy to bend the knee and pointed his scepter at the mat. Roman Reigns attacked Xavier Woods and beat him down. The Usos beat Kofi Kingston down in the corner of the ring as Woods unloaded some punches on Reigns. Roman shoved him away and The Usos hit a couple Superkicks. Reigns then leveled Kofi Kingston with a Spear and told Jey to stomp on his leg. Roman then forced Woods to watch as Jimmy hit Kofi with a Splash on the leg. Reigns posed with the Universal Championship to close the show.