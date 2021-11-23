WWE Releases Statement On Seth Rollins’ Attacker

WWE has released an official statement on the fan who jumped Seth Rollins during this Monday’s episode of Raw from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The company released the statement to media outlets when reached out about the incident. They revealed that the attacker has been turned over to NYPD:

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

This angle of the “fan” attacking Seth Rollins from @kash_vL is pretty crazy



pic.twitter.com/faM5fMhXA4 — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) November 23, 2021

The Architect was supposed to have a match with Finn Balor on tonight’s episode of the show. Though he attacked Balor before the bout could begin.

As Rollins was heading to the ramp after the segment, a fan jumped the barricades and attacked the former Universal champion before the security took him down.

The former Shield member seemed to be fine when he reappeared on the show during the main event WWE championship match between Big E and Austin Theory.

Rollins, who is expected to challenge for the WWE title next, interfered in the bout. Though he wasn’t successful in his attempt to cost Big E the title. Seth Rollins ended up taking a big ending from E after the match was over.