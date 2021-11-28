WWE Surveying Fans For Feedback On NXT 2.0

WWE has sent out a survey to many of their email subscribers recently asking for feedback on the NXT 2.0 brand. According to a report from PW Insider, the survey asks fans if they watched the old NXT and what they think of the new brand re-launch.

Fans were asked to rate how much they enjoy or do not enjoy the following on NXT 2.0:

Outcomes of the matches

Look and aesthetic of the show

Quality of wrestling

Variety of stars featured

Providing unexpected moments

Storylines

Quality of the matches

Level of excitement

Whether it was entertaining from start to finish

Athleticism of the stars

Length of the show

Entertainment value of the show

Fans were also asked if they agree or disagree with several statements including:

This show has many unique and exciting characters.

I enjoy the athleticism of the wrestling talent on the show.

Character development is believable.

The wrestling talent has creative freedom to speak their minds.

Promos feel natural and not too scripted.

The show does a good job in developing newer wrestling talent.

This show is one of my favorites among all professional wrestling shows.

Most segments on the show feel necessary to watch.

I can count on seeing at least some big or important moments.

Match outcomes feel meaningful.

Storylines are consistently engaging.

The show offers an amount of humor that appeals to me.

I share content or talk about this show with my friends or other fans.

Rivalries and match-ups on this show are consistently entertaining.

It's time for YOU to decide which two Superstars will represent their teams in this Tuesday's #NXTWarGames Advantage Ladder Match!



?? VOTE NOW ?? https://t.co/FwJwHQRSju — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 26, 2021

Fan Vote To Determine Participants In War Games Advantage Ladder Match

NXT is building to the upcoming War Games PPV on December 5th. WWE.com is holding a fan vote to determine which members of the men’s teams square off in a ladder match to determine which team gains the War Games advantage.

NXT War Games 2021 Lineup: