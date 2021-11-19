Xavier Woods Hoping To Reunite with Kenny Omega & Adam Cole on G4

Xavier Woods is hoping to use his new gig on the rebooted G4 network to stage on-screen reunions with wrestlers unaffiliated with WWE.

Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Cesaro previously streamed as Da Party. The group unofficially disbanded when Adam Cole left WWE and signed with AEW.

The King of WWE is now teasing that G4 would be a great place to reunite Da Party. We could also see other talent from outside WWE on that program.

“Being linked to WWE where anything can happen, G4 would be a great place to interact with other wrestling talent from anywhere,” Woods said to Cinema Blend recently.

Non-WWE Talent on Xavier Woods’ G4 Show

WWE will be producing Woods’ show on the G4 network.

“I’m hoping that it is a means to create more content with more people that you normally wouldn’t see us creating content with.”

“I’m not sure the ins and outs of things like that, but I am definitely hoping that we see a little bit of [holds up Adam Cole t-shirt]…some of that. So if we can re-link up with some Da Party stuff, that’d be great.”

Perhaps an avid gamer like Kenny Omega could show up Woods’ show.