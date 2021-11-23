Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Xavier Woods On How He Would React To A WWE Release

Woods believes he is on bonus time now

By Anutosh Bajpai
With WWE releasing people like Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, it appears no one is safe in the roster. Though Xavier Woods doesn’t seem too worried about getting axed.

The 2021 King Of The Ring winner recently had an interview with SportsKeeda. He was asked how he would react if he was released from the promotion.

Replying to it, Woods mentioned how he has been able to achieve a lot of things in WWE. He explained that he wouldn’t be mad if the officials decide to let him go after the King Of The Ring win:

“So, as far as wrestling with New Day, we’ve been able to accomplish so many things as a tag team, and that’s been my focus as a kid. I love tag team wrestling, and I love King of the Ring. So, as far as wrestling goals, now I’m on bonus time.

If they would have been like, ‘Hey, you won King of the Ring,’ and they came back and hit me with the ‘You’re fired,'” said Xavier Woods, “I would have been like, ‘Okay, deuces, it has been a fun ride,'”

The New Day star also talked about his singles run. He claimed that he is getting to do his best to create things every week in his solo run.

Woods explained that his goal is to attempt to bring something different to the table for fans every time they see him. We will see if the people like it.

