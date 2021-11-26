Xavier Woods Confirms He Was Reacting To WWE Cuts In G4 Video

Xavier Woods admits that the video of him excusing himself from the G4 live stream was indeed a reaction to the WWE releases.

On Nov. 18, WWE released eight more talents, bringing the total number of on-air talent cuts to over 80 for the calendar year.

Included in that list were the remaining members of Hit Row, John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker.

Xavier Woods Saddened By WWE Releases

A clip quickly surfaced online of Woods looking at his phone during a G4 live stream. The 2021 King of The Ring winner then got up from the couch and walked off.

Xavier Woods finds out about releases live on G4 pic.twitter.com/7jnaZMj2nt — Harper is MVP (@scarson_) November 19, 2021

Xavier Woods had some good friends on that cut list. During an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Woods confirmed it was a reaction to the releases.

“Yeah, it sucks dude. It sucks cause those people are my friends and some of those guys didn’t even get a chance to have a match on TV. So, it always sucks hearing that news.

“I saw that floating around too, somebody sent it to me and I legit actually didn’t take a second cause I knew we still had an hour left of the live stream.

“That is my job, I have to do my job but I also have to check on my friends and make sure that people are okay. And I’m not trying to say like, ‘Me, me,’ like no, it’s just, obviously, it happens.

“It’s a job, it happens everywhere but it doesn’t make it suck any less when you’re not working with your friends anymore.”

