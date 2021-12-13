Adam Cole eager to work with Kyle O’Reilly & Johnny Gargano again

Adam Cole would “love” the chance to reunite with Kyle O’Reilly. He’s also eager to work with Johnny Gargano once again.

Luckily for us, there’s a strong possibility we’ll get to see both scenarios play out in the near future.

Over the weekend, AEW held a Q&A panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. Talent in attendance included Adam “Hangman” Page, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Ruby Riott, Billy Gunn and Christopher Daniels.

Cole was asked about the reuniting with former Undisputed Era partner Kyle O’Reilly. O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano’s WWE contracts expired last week. Both men are available to work anywhere, effective immediately.

Kyle O’Reilly & Johnny Gargano

Adam Cole has no idea what Kyle’s next move will be. “I’m not sure he even knows what he’s going to do,” he said. “But the idea of getting to reunite with Kyle as well as Bobby [Fish]? Hell yeah, I would love that. Hell yeah I would. Absolutely.”

Panel host Tony Schiavone joked that if you “heard on the Internet” that Kyle O’Reilly is a free agent, then it must be true.

Undisputed Era reuniting in AEW would be huge. However, Adam Cole looks equally excited to resume feuding with another top free agent from NXT.

Another audience member asked, “Who on the stage would be most interested in kicking Johnny Gargano’s ass?”

Adam Cole’s hand went up, which got a big pop from the crowd.

Watch footage from the AEW C2E2 panel below