Adam Cole On If There Is A Divide In The AEW Locker Room

AEW signed a lot of relatively unknown guys when the promotion originally started such as Jungle Boy or Darby Allin. They have done an incredible job of putting over many of these talents and making them megastars. The promotion has also brought in a number of well-established names in recent months. These names such as Adam Cole or Bryan Danielson have helped the company in accelerating their growth and get things to the next level.

However, these signings have made it easier to divide the talents into two groups. During his recent interview with Barstool Rasslin’, Adam Cole was asked if this divide between the recent signees and day 1 talents exists behind the scene as well. Or if all the stars feel like they are a part of the team once they are there. Replying to it, Cole said that the AEW locker room feels like a team in every sense of the word:

“It very much feels like the ‘you’re one of us’ thing. It very much feels like a team in every sense of the word. That was one of the more attractive things to me as well about AEW. You look at veterans. Guys who’ve been doing this for a long time and you think, ‘Man, it’d be really, really fun to work with this guy.’ And then you look at the young crew of guys like Jungle Boy, Sammy, MJF, Darby, and you’re like, ‘Man, I could do some really, really cool stuff with these guys.’ It very much feels like a team effort. “

Adam Cole Feels The Fans Are Connected To AEW

(via AEW)

Adam Cole continued by explaining that this feeling goes much further than just the talents that have been signed by the promotion. According to him, the fans in many ways feel like they’re a part of the AEW team too. This is where AEW’s incredible connection with its fanbase comes from:

“And that goes so much further than just the locker room. It feels that same way with the fans too. AEW has done something so special. I feel like years and years and years and years and years from now people are going to talk about [it, like] ‘Man, remember when AEW started?’ It’s a really special time and the locker room knows that. So, we are all connected in that sense, and the fans know it too. And I feel like that’s where the connection comes from as well.”

If you use any quotes from this article please credit SEScoops with an H/t for the transcription