AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Results: Trios Match, TBS Tournament, Mercedes Martinez

AEW Dynamite New Years Smash aired live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Jim Ross made his return to the commentary team for the final Dynamite of 2021. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish battled Best Friends and Orange Cassidy in a Trios Match in the main event.

Dynamite Results

FTR & HFO def. Jurassic Express, Lucha Bros & Christian 2point0 & Daniel Garcia def. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz Wardlow def. Colin Delaney Jade Cargill def. Thunder Rosa to advance to the finals of the TBS Championship Tournament Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish def. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

FTR & HFO Picked Up A Win

Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Christian, and AEW Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros (Pentagon JR., Rey Fenix) battled AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) and Matt Hardy, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen) in a 10 man tag team match to open the show.

Cash Wheeler and Christian Cage locked up to begin the action. Christian drove Wheeler to the corner and the two separated. Christian went for the Unprettier but Cash escaped. Cage sent him to the corner of the ring and unloaded some punches.

Jungle Boy tagged in and continued to beat Cash Wheeler down. Wheeler escaped and tagged in Dax Harwood. Dax and Jungle Boy locked up in the middle of the ring. Dax connected with a shoulder tackle but Jungle Boy responded with a Clothesline. Penta and Lucha hit Dax with some punches before Christian tagged back in.

Harwood caught Cage with an uppercut and tagged Jungle Boy back in. Jungle Boy applied the Snare Trap but Wheeler broke it up with a Dropkick. Kassidy tagged in and a brawl broke out. Lucha Bros beat Kassidy down before Fenix applied a Headlock.

Hardy tagged in and hit a Side Effect but Jungle Boy kicked out. Matt bounced Jungle Boy’s face off the turnbuckle several times and then Tully got in some cheap shots as referee Aubrey Edwards was distracted. FTR and Hardy Family Office isolated Jungle Boy in the corner and controlled the next few minutes of the match.

Jungle Boy eventually battled back and tagged in Penta. Penta hit Private Party with a couple Slingblades and tagged in Fenix. Lucha Bros beat Wheeler down with a series of kicks and planted FTR with a DDT. Fenix hit a Swanton on Quen but he kicked out at the last moment.

Quen connected with a DDT and dragged Rey to the corner. Harwood tagged in and dropped an elbow for a two count. Harwood connected with a Brainbuster but Rey kicked out at two. Dax perched Rey up on the top rope but Fenix knocked him down. Fenix hit a crazy springboard flip onto FTR and tagged in Luchasaurus.

Luchasaurus cleaned house and sent everyone flying all over the place. The big man launched both members of FTR into the turnbuckle and delivered some monstrous Splashes. Luchasaurus sent Kassidy out of the ring with a Clothesline before doing the same to Marq Quen. Luchasaurus leveled Dax with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Chokeslam.

Pentagon JR. tagged himself in before Luchasaurus could go for the cover. Penta hit a Backstabber but Dax powered out at two. Another brawl broke out and Matt Hardy shoved Luchasaurus into the ring post. Jungle Boy jumped onto HFO as Christian & Penta argued in the ring. FTR capitalized on the distraction and knocked Penta to the floor. FTR then planted Christian with the Big Rig for the pinfall victory.

Eddie Kingston Didn’t Want Chris Jericho’s Help

Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz faced 2point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee) and Daniel Garcia in a Trios Match. The action spilled out of the ring with all 6 wrestlers brawling. Jeff Parker got Kingston in the corner of the ring and unloaded some punches. Eddie shrugged them off and dragged Parker to the corner. Ortiz tagged in and applied a Headlock.

Matt Lee hit a kick to the midsection but Ortiz responded with a Dropkick for a near fall. Santana and Daniel Garcia tagged into the match. Santana hit an uppercut and followed it up with an Enziguri to the face.

Santana connected Three Amigos and tagged Ortiz back in. Ortiz hit a slam and went for the cover but couldn’t put Garcia away. Garcia broke out of an Abdominal Stretch and Matt Lee tagged in. Matt dragged Ortiz to the outside and Garcia leveled him with a running knee. 2point0 isolated Ortiz in the ring as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite New Years Smash returned, Kingston tagged in and unloaded some chops to Garcia’s chest in the corner. Kingston planted Parker with an Exploder Suplex and tagged in Santana. Ortiz hit a DDT and Santana hit a Moonsault. Parker rolled up Santana for the pinfall victory. After the match, 2point0 and Garcia attacked Santana. Garcia grabbed the ring bell and bashed Santana in the face with it.

Chris Jericho rushed the ring with a baseball bat. Jericho got in a shot before waving the bat around like a madman as the crowd cheered. 2point0 and Garcia retreated out of the ring and Jericho bashed the rope with the bat. Eddie Kingston shouted for the music to cut and asked what Jericho is doing here. Eddie shouted at Jericho that he doesn’t need his help and these are his friends. Kingston and Jericho were about to fight but Ortiz broke it up.

Wardlow Dominated

MJF had a backstage promo with Spears by his side. Wardlow was sitting behind MJF and was completely disinterested. MJF suggested that if he were working for a more professional wrestling company, having to deal with Sting wouldn’t happen to him. MJF noted the bidding war of 2024 is approaching before bringing up CM Punk. MJF told Wardlow to start chasing some wins to get in the ladder match for a TNT shot. MJF added that if Wardlow wins it he will have to relinquish immediately to MJF. Maxwell had Mark Sterling read Wardlow’s contract which basically was that MJF owns everything he has. MJF closed the promo by vowing to become AEW Champion.

Wardlow came down to the ring with Shawn Spears. Wardlow battled the great Colin Delaney in a match that was over quick. Wardlow hit a big Clothesline and followed it up with another one. Wardlow hit two Powerbombs for good measure for the pinfall victory. Shawn Spears bashed Colin with the chair after the match and waved Wardlow to follow him.

Brandi Rhodes Interrupted Dan Lambert

Dan Lambert, Scorpio Sky, and Ethan Page got greeted with a chorus off boos. Lambert said seeing Arn Anderson suck up to Cody, who sucks up to Tony Khan. Lambert joked that Arn used to be a horseman and now he’s just a whore. Dan said that is a perfect segway to Brandi and joked about her name sounding like a stripper’s name. Dan mocked Cody’s tattoo and how he skipped the line over more deserving talent backstage by cutting a deal with Tony Khan. Lambert added that AEW fans may be idiots but they don’t like the taste of the shit sandwich Cody is shoving down their throats.

Brandi Rhodes interrupted and got in the ring. Brandi referred to Lambert as a bobble headed Paul Heyman wannabe. Lambert said he prefers Jim Cornette and joked that the sound of Brandi’s voice makes him wish Jericho was stapling his balls again like in the Minneapolis Street Fight. Brandi challenged Lambert to a fight and Dan accepted after saying he is a black belt. Brandi said she is a “black bitch” which got an awesome pop from the crowd. Dustin Rhodes rushed the ring and Men of the Year hit him with a cheap shot before retreating.

Jade Cargill Advanced To The Finals After Mercedes Martinez Interfered

Jade Cargill faced Thunder Rosa in the semifinals of the TBS Championship tournament. Thunder knocked Jade to the outside to start off the action. Rosa hit Jade with some kicks to the leg but Cargill shrugged them off. Thunder Rosa went for a Crossbody but Jade caught her. Cargill hit a Backbreaker and posed. Thunder Rosa hit a Dropkick and went to work on Cargill’s leg. Thunder rolled into the ring to break the count before slamming Cargill’s knee into the steel barricade. Cargill sent Thunder Rosa into the ring post before the action finally got back to the ring.

Cargill missed with a Splash but caught Thunder Rosa with a couple knees to the face. Thunder Rosa hit a Dragon Screw and climbed to the top rope. Rosa hopped down as Cargill got back up. Jade hit a massive kick to the face as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Cargill hit a Samoan Drop and followed it up with a Backbreaker. Rosa connected with an Atomic Drop and then applied a Figure Four in the middle of the ring. Jade broke free and Sterling gave her a water bottle. The referee kicked out Mark but someone in a mask attacked Thunder Rosa. Jade capitalized with the Jaded for the pinfall victory. Jade will face Ruby Soho to crown the first TBS Champion next week.

Thunder Rosa attacked Jade after the match but the masked woman got into the ring and beat her down. It was then revealed to be Mercedes Martinez and they beat Thunder Rosa down some more. Ruby Soho rushed the ring with a pipe and they retreated.

CM Punk Made His Daily’s Place Debut

CM Punk made his Daily’s Place debut to a great reaction from the crowd. Punk said he’s never been to Daily’s Place and noted that it is awesome to see Jim Ross back in the booth. CM said that this has been a home for AEW and it gets him thinking about Brodie Lee. Punk stated that he watched the tribute show to his friend from Daily’s Place and it made him want to come here.

Punk called MJF a twitter troll in the flesh and is somebody that talks a big game but hides behind FTR and Wardlow. CM Punk brought up MJF claiming that he’s done with him and Punk claimed that he was fine with that. Punk boasted about defeating MJF and FTR last week and suggested that Maxwell was scared.

CM Punk brought up the AEW Championship and stated that he wanted to be a champion too. Punk said that MJF is a waste of time and a bigger waste of Khan money than Tim Tebow. The Jacksonville crowd popped for that line and then Punk quoted the pipe bomb. Punk said MJF has learned that in this ring, on the mic, even on commentary nobody can touch him. He then closed the promo by saying “it will be a real shame if somebody interfered with MJF’s quest for gold”.

Brian Pillman Jr. Warned Malakai Black

Tony Schiavone interviewed Brian Pillman Jr. tonight on Dynamite. Pillman ripped the microphone away and cut a promo on Malakai Black. Pillman said that he learned from his father that you only get one life and he’s not giving his to Malakai. Brian vows to be a new man in their match next week. The lights went out and Malakai Black appeared. Malakai pointed at Pillman before leaving. Malakai Black and Brian Pillman Jr. will battle next week.

Young Bucks Helped Cole, Fish, and O’Reilly

Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Adam Cole faced Trent, Chuck Taylor, and Orange Cassidy in a Trios Match in this week’s main event. O’Reilly beat Trent down to start off the match. Orange Cassidy and Bobby Fish then tagged in. Fish went for a Senton but Cassidy rolled out of the way. Orange avoided Fish and put his hands in his pockets. Cole hit Cassidy with a Clothesline and Fish hit the Senton this time.

Adam Cole tagged in and Orange shoved him to the corner. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy then hit him with a series of Clotheslines. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish broke the beat down up but got thrown out of the ring. Best Friends went for a hug but it was broken up. Cole sent Taylor to the apron and Kyle connected with a Dragon Screw. Fish tripped Taylor up as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Cole hit Cassidy with a Superkick that knocked him off the ring apron. Kyle O’Reilly tagged in and Chuck caught him with a kick to the face. Trent knocked Cole out of the ring and delivered a Suplex to Bobby Fish. Kyle went for a submission hold but Trent countered into a Slam. Trent planted O’Reilly with a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Kyle kicked out at the last moment.

Cole hit Trent with a boot to the face and Fish tagged in. Bobby drove Trent to the corner and hit him with a Backbreaker. Kyle followed it up with a Knee Drop to Trent’s face. Fish went for the cover but Trent kicked out and the match continued. Trent hit a Double Stomp on Fish and tagged in Orange Cassidy.

Orange hit Kyle with a Crossbody and then a Suicide Dive to Fish. Cassidy hit Cole with the Stundog Millionaire but O’Reilly and Fish caught him with a slam. Adam Cole tagged in and hit Cassidy with a Superkick. Fish and O’Reilly followed it up with the High Low but Chuck broke up the cover.

Trent knocked Fish out o the ring and followed him to the entrance ramp. Bobby botched a Suplex onto the ropes and turned around into a kick from Chuck Taylor. Adam Cole went for Panama Sunrise but Chuck countered into a Back Body Drop. Trent hit a Spear and rolled Cole into the ring. Orange Cassidy hit the diving DDT off the top rope but Cole kicked out at two. Cassidy hit Beach Break and went for the cover but Bobby Fish broke it up.

O’Reilly dragged Cole to the corner and tagged himself in. Kyle booted Cassidy in the face a few times but Orange grabbed his leg. O’Reilly unloaded some strikes but accidentally hit Cole. Cassidy rolled Kyle up for a two count. Chuck tagged in and hit O’Reilly with a knee to the face. Trent hit O’Reilly with a Clothesline and delivered a Suplex to Fish. Best Friends shared a hug as Brandon Cutler ran into the ring. Young Bucks hit a couple Superkicks of the distraction. O’Reilly and Fish hit their finisher on Chuck for the pinfall victory. O’Reilly and Fish didn’t seem too pleased that the Young Bucks helped them and the two teams traded words to close the show.