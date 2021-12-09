AEW Dynamite Results (12/8): CM Punk & MJF, Trent Returns, Diamond Battle Royale

AEW Dynamite aired live from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY. The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale was tonight and Bryan Danielson battled John Silver in the main event. It was the final episode of Dynamite before Winter is Coming next week. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW Revolution was announced for March 6th in Orlando.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

CM Punk Mocked MJF & His Hometown

CM Punk made his way to the ring to a chorus of boos from MJF‘s hometown crowd. MJF’s theme played but it was Punk trolling the audience. Punk mocked the crowd and joked that Chicago was so much louder. CM Punk joked about the Islanders not being able to win a game in this building because of the crowd before bring up MJF.

Punk asked the crowd if MJF was their guy and a “no! chant broke out. CM revealed he was wearing a four pillars with MJF replaced by Britt Baker. Punk noted how MJF claimed that he was trying to get in Britt Baker’s pants by simply complimenting her and called Maxwell an incel. He joked that MJF said tonight was going to be better than Piper in Portland, when it won’t be as good as Piper in Hell Comes To Frogtown. Punk again mocked the crowd as they couldn’t put together a chant just like the Islanders can’t put the puck in the net.

CM said he hated Dennis Rodman as a kid but wound up loving him when he played for the Bulls, so he understands why they like MJF, he just feels sorry for them that is their guy. Punk said he is watching the AEW Championship match and he wants next, and has to believe MJF wants the next title shot. Punk joked that Larry has more balls than MJF and he’s neutered. CM Punk took another shot at the Islanders before challenging MJF to a fight and suggested that they do it tonight. Punk claimed that MJF wouldn’t accept the challenge and that the crowd were all chicken shit before leaving.

MJF & Dante Martin Will Battle Next Week For The Dynamite Diamond Ring

A ridiculous vignette for MJF aired before he made his way to the ring to a great reaction for the Diamond Battle Royale. MJF mocked CM Punk’s poses during his entrance. The final two men in the Battle Royale will compete next week at Winter is Coming for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

The Bunny gave Matt Hardy brass knuckles and he hit Jay Lethal with them. Hardy then threw Jay Lethal over the top rope. Matt was quickly eliminated as well before Lio Rush eliminated Powerhouse Hobbs with a handspring into a kick. Ricky Starks sent Lio Rush to the apron but he held onto the ropes as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, MJF hit a cheap shot on Dante Martin as he was hiding behind Wardlow in the corner. Lio tried to eliminate MJF but he was able to hold onto the ropes. Wardlow grabbed Lio but Dante broke it up with a Dropkick. MJF snuck up from behind and eliminated Wardlow, Lio Rush, and Lee Johnson.

It was down Ricky Starks, Dante Martin, and MJF. The final two will face next week. Dante Martin turned his back on Ricky Starks and sent him over the top rope. Dante Martin will battle MJF next week at Dynamite Homecoming. MJF shook Dante Martin’s hand and left the ring. Ricky Starks then attacked Dante Martin and MJF didn’t bother to help for a bit.

MJF sprinted to the ring and then attacked Dante Martin with Ricky Starks. CM Punk joined the party and MJF retreated. MJF jogged out of the ring as Punk had a stare down with Ricky Starks. Dante Martin hit Ricky with an Enziguri and Punk followed it up with the GTS. MJF continued to mock CM Punk to end the wild opening thirty minutes of Dynamite.

Jurassic Express & Varsity Blonds Picked Up A Win

Jurassic Express & Varsity Blonds faced The Acclaimed & 2point0 in an 8-man tag team match. Anthony Bowens & Max Caster (The Acclaimed) took turns beating down Brian Pillman Jr. of Varsity Blonds to begin the action. Jeff Parker leveled Pillman with a kick to the face and tagged in Caster.

Max dragged Pillman back to the corner and hit a Suplex for a two count. Parker tagged back in and knocked Griff Garrison off the apron before continuing the never-ending beatdown of Pillman. Anthony Bowens tagged in and booted Brian in the face. Caster tagged back in and went for a Suplex but Brian finally battled back.

Luchasaurus got the tag and hit some Clotheslines. Luchasaurus stacked Acclaimed and 2point0 in opposite corners and delivered a few Splashes. Luchasaurus set up for a Chokeslam but Max Caster broke it up. He then Chokeslammed Bowens on top of Max Caster. Jungle Boy tagged in and hit Parker with a Clothesline. Pillman hit a Falcon Arrow as Jungle Boy hit Max Caster with a DDT. Jungle Boy applied the Snare Trap as Daniel Garcia hopped on the ring apron for a distraction. Eddie Kingston broke it up but Max Caster capitalized on the distraction. Caster went for an Elbow Drop but Jungle Boy got out of the way and applied the Snare Trap for the submission victory.

After the match, Eddie Kingston cut a promo to the camera next to the entrance ramp. I’m sure it was a great promo but neither the crowd or the audience at home could hear it. Santana & Ortiz showed up and then 2point0 and Garcia attacked them.

Trent & Sue Returned

The Young Bucks squared off against Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero tonight. Adam Cole & Orange Cassidy were ringside for the match. Nick Jackson and Rocky started off the action. Nick went for a Backbreaker but Rocky countered into a head scissors takedown. Romero applied an Armbar but Nick quickly battled to his feet.

Chuck Taylor tagged in and sent Nick to the ropes. Matt tagged himself in and Nick hopped out of the ring. Chuck rolled up Matt for a two count before bouncing his head off the top turnbuckle. Rocky tagged in and Nick dragged him out of the ring. Nick Dropkicked Chuck off the apron but was then sent out of the ring. Rocky hit him with a Suicide Dive but turned around into a Dropkick from Matt Jackson.

Back in the ring, Rocky hit Matt with some chops to the chest. Matt raked Rocky’s eyes and dragged him to the corner. Matt flipped for no reason and then raked Rocky’s back. Brandon Cutler sprayed Rocky in the back with the coolant before Nick tagged in.

Chuck connected with a DDT and then flipped onto the Young Bucks outside the ring. Chuck traded words with Brandon Cutler before turning around into a Dropkick. Rocky went for a Crossbody but Young Bucks caught him. Matt and Nick hit a Superkick and launched Rocky into the barricade.

Young Bucks made it seem like they were going for a move but wound up just giving Adam Cole some smooches. Nick connected with a Senton before mocking Orange Cassidy. Back in the ring, Matt tagged in and set up Chuck on the ropes. Nick climbed to the top rope and connected with a Swanton as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Chuck was wearing Orange Cassidy’s sunglasses and connected with a Suplex. Rocky tagged in and hit Matt and Nick with some Clotheslines. Rocky hit Nick with a Hurricanrana outside the ring and then a Neckbreaker on Matt Jackson for a two count.

The referee was distracted by Brandon Cutler for an eternity as Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy interfered. Cutler accidentally sprayed Matt with the coolant but Nick broke up the cover. Young Bucks connected with the Meltzer Driver on Rocky for the pinfall victory. Wheeler Yuta rushed the ring but Young Bucks and Cole beat him down. Cole then planted Orange Cassidy with the Panama Sunrise.

Sue then drove into the arena with a returning Trent. Trent had a bald head and made his way down the entrance ramp. Trent hit Cutler with a Spear and followed it up with a Clothesline to Matt Jackson. Trent hit Cole with a Clothesline and hit Nick with a Suplex. Trent Clotheslined Nick out of the ring and posed for the crowd. Best Friends then all shared a hug with Statlander and Sue.

Cody Will Face Sammy Guevara For The TNT Title On Christmas Day

Tony Schiavone was set to interview TNT Champion Sammy Guevara tonight but Cody Rhodes interrupted. Cody informed Sammy that he will be defending the TNT Championship against him on the Christmas episode of Dynamite. Cody teased heading backstage via the “heel” tunnel while leaving. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky were shown in the crowd. Ethan announced that Dan Lambert is coming back and complained that Cody was just given a title shot after he had to go through a bunch of hoops to get his shot.

Riho def. Jamie Hayter

Riho faced Jamie Hayter on tonight’s Dynamite. AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker and Rebel were in Jamie’s corner for the match. Riho went for a shoulder tackle but Hayter shrugged it off and connected with a Body Slam for a two count. Hayter followed it up with a Backbreaker and then an elbow to Riho’s face.

Riho hit a Hurricanrana and delivered a 619. Riho climbed to the top rope and connected with a Crossbody for a two count. Hayter rolled out of the ring to regroup and Riho went for a Crossbody. Hayter caught Riho and bashed her into the ring post before rolling her into the ring.

Jamie stomped on Riho and slammed her head into the middle turnbuckle. Hayter went for a cover and then applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Riho tried to escape but Jamie planted her with a Suplex as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Hayter connected with another Suplex as Britt laughed ringside. Jamie hit a Backbreaker but Riho battled back with a Double Stomp and both wrestlers were down. Riho connected with a snap Suplex for a two count. Hayter hit a Chokeslam/Backbreaker for a near fall and then locked in a Half Crab in the middle of the ring.

Riho hit a knee to the face and then a Sunset Flip Bomb for a two count. Riho hit a Double Stomp off the top rope for yet another near fall. Riho climbed back up to the top rope but Jamie hit her with some jabs. Hayter went for a Superplex but Riho blocked it.

Rebel grabbed Riho’s leg for a distraction but Riho booted her away. Riho hit a Crucifix Bomb off the top rope and followed it up with a running knee to the face for the pinfall victory. Britt Baker attacked Riho after the match.

Tony Schiavone went to interview Varsity Blonds but the lights went out. Malakai Black showed up and spit mist at Julia Hart.

Hangman Page Warned Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson faced John Silver in the main event of this week’s Dynamite. Danielson hit Silver with a shoulder tackle and posed in the corner. Silver responded with a shoulder tackle of his own and flexed for his hometown crowd. Danielson went to lock up with Silver but booted him in the chest instead. Silver caught Danielson with a kick to the midsection and Bryan fell against the ropes.

John hit some more kicks and Danielson rolled to the apron so the referee would break it up. Danielson took the opportunity to trip Silver up and bashed his knee into the apron. Bryan unloaded a bunch of uppercuts before hitting Silver with a knee to the head as Dynamite went to the final commercial break of the night.

Silver connected with a Powerbomb when Dynamite returned. Silver applied a Heel Hook and ate some punches to the face but wouldn’t let go. Danielson reached the ropes to break the hold and got out of the ring to regroup. Silver leaped onto him and rolled Danielson back inside. Silver went for a Suplex but Danielson landed on his feet.

Bryan shouted “too easy” at the crowd and waited for Silver to get to his feet. Danielson went for the Running Knee but Silver dodged it. Silver hit Danielson with a kick to the head and a Northern Lights Suplex but Bryan kicked out at the last moment. Danielson hit a bunch of elbows to the face and followed it up with a Gotch Style Piledriver. Danielson applied a submission hold but Silver had passed out from the Piledriver.

After the match, Danielson said he was a man of his word and promised to kick John Silver’s head in. Danielson unloaded some kicks to Silvier’s face until AEW Champion Hangman Page rushed the ring. Hangman beat Danielson down a bit before Bryan got out of the ring. Hangman vowed to kick the Cowboy Shit out of Danielson next week at Winter is Coming in their title match.

