Update On AEW Contracts Expiring Soon

Several members of the AEW roster who signed 3-year deals with the promotion in late 2018 or early 2019 are about to have their contracts come up for renewal. This was the case recently with the Young Bucks. Matt & Nick Jackson recently confirmed they are now under contract with AEW for 2 more years.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Young Bucks’ contracts included an option for Tony Khan to renew for an additional 2 years. Khan picked up the option and they are now under contract until December 31st, 2023.

“The original contract also gave Tony Khan the option for two more years, which included a raise both of those years, which he picked up,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Adam Page and Chris Jericho also signed similar 3-year deals. Their deals are also said to include the option for AEW to renew by 2 more years. Provided Tony Khan chooses to exercise that option, they would all remain under contract until the end of 2023. There is no word on if those options have been officially picked up as of yet, however.

“I would expect all will be renewed but factually can’t confirm anything past many of them have,” Meltzer continued.