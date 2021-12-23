AEW Rampage Holiday Bash Spoilers

AEW taped Rampage Holiday Bash following Dynamite last night from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The show was headlined by a TNT title match between champion Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara to win the TNT Championship for a 3rd time. Reports are that Rhodes used multiple Cross Rhodes and a pedigree to win the match.

The other 3 matches all had submission finishes.

Kris Statlander defeated “Legit” Leyla Hirsch via submission. In his second ever match, HOOK defeated Bear Bronson. Jungle Boy also defeated Isiah Kassidy from Private Party.

At the #AEWRampage Holiday Bash taping, Cody Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara to win the TNT Championship. pic.twitter.com/WJR17Ww2M5 — Uncensored Wrestling ?? (@Uncensored_WWE) December 23, 2021

The TNT Championship has now changed hands 7x, with Rhodes being the only champion to hold the title more than once. His first run with the belt lasted 82 days and included 8 title defenses. Rhodes then dropped the title to Brodie Lee who defended it twice before dropping it back to Rhodes again. He would then drop the title to Darby Allin, who eventually lost it to Miro. Guevara then defeated Miro before dropping it back to Rhodes.

cody rhodes won tnt championship for the 3 time??? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/8QiBuLFYHQ — Black Junkie (@JunkieBurner3) December 23, 2021

Next up for AEW will be a show in Jacksonville on December 29th. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish will reunited to take on the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy. Jade Cargill will face Thunder Rosa in the second TBS Title Tournament semi-final. Eddie Kingston will also team with Santana and Ortiz to take on 2.0 and Daniel Garcia.