AEW Rampage Preview: Some stuff and HOOK

Merry Christmas! All Elite Wrestling’s Holiday Bash continues tonight with a special Saturday night edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.
The following matches are set for tonight’s broadcast:
- Cody Rhodes challenges Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship
- Hook will be in action against Bear Bronson
- Jungle Boy vs. Isiah Kassidy
- Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander
AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from Greensboro, North Carolina. If you’re interested in the spoilers, SEScoops has a full report from those tapings: