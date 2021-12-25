AEW Rampage Preview: Some stuff and HOOK

Merry Christmas! All Elite Wrestling’s Holiday Bash continues tonight with a special Saturday night edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

The following matches are set for tonight’s broadcast:

Cody Rhodes challenges Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship

Hook will be in action against Bear Bronson

Jungle Boy vs. Isiah Kassidy

Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander

AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from Greensboro, North Carolina. If you’re interested in the spoilers, SEScoops has a full report from those tapings: