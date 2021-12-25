Saturday, December 25, 2021
AEW Rampage Preview: Some stuff and HOOK

By Michael Reichlin

Merry Christmas! All Elite Wrestling’s Holiday Bash continues tonight with a special Saturday night edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

The following matches are set for tonight’s broadcast:

  • Cody Rhodes challenges Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship
  • Hook will be in action against Bear Bronson
  • Jungle Boy vs. Isiah Kassidy
  • Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander

AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from Greensboro, North Carolina. If you’re interested in the spoilers, SEScoops has a full report from those tapings:

AEW Rampage Holiday Bash Spoilers
