Updated Card For AEW Winter Is Coming

For the second year in a row, AEW will run an event in December titled Winter is Coming. This year’s event will be headlined by Hangman Page defending the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson.

On last night’s broadcast of AEW, the promotion announced more matches to take place on the show.

After Dante Martin and Maxwell Jacob Friedman were the last two remanning in the Dynamite Diamond battle royal, they will face off next week. The winner of that match will earn the Dynamite Diamond ring. MJF has won the ring the last two years.

Also next week at Winter is Coming, Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb will have their rubber match. In their first contest, Deeb pulled off the upset over the former AEW Women’s Champion. They would then meet again in the TBS Title tournament where Shida would avenge her loss. Deeb then came out of the stands to attack Shida in her next tournament match, allowing Nyla Rose to pick up the victory.

In the main event next week, Bryan Danielson will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. Danielson has wrestled and defeated 4 Dark Order members in their hometowns leading up to this match.

AEW Winter is Coming 2021 Lineup:

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs Bryan Danielson

: Dante Martin vs Maxwell Jacob Friedman Hikaru Shida vs Serena Deeb