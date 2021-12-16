AEW Winter Is Coming Results: Page vs. Danielson, MJF Wins Dynamite Diamond Ring

AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming aired live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Hangman Page defended the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson tonight. MJF battled Dante Martin with the Dynamite Diamond Ring on the line in the main event.

Dynamite Results

Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson ended in a 60-minute time limit draw Wardlow def. Matt Sydal Hikaru Shida def. Serena Deeb MJF def. Dante Martin to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring for the 3rd year in a row

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Hangman vs. Danielson Ended In A 60-Minute Time Limit Draw

Hangman Page defended the AEW Championship against Bryan Danielson in the first match of the night. Danielson avoided Hangman early and did some jumping jacks. Danielson took Hangman down and posed for the crowd. The crowd chanted “Cowboy shit!” as Hangman battled back. Hangman went for a chop but Danielson avoided it and did some jumping jacks again.

Bryan continued to avoid Hangman and retreat to the ropes in an effort to frustrate the champion. Page connected with a Body Slam and followed it up with a chop to the chest. Danielson wrestled Hangman to the mat and applied a submission hold in the middle of the ring.

Danielson and Hangman then traded chops. Hangman knocked Danielson to the corner with a big chop to the chest. Page followed it up with several punches to the face but Danielson brought Hangman back down to the mat. Danielson focused his attack on Hangman’s knee with several strikes and another submission hold.

Page sent Danielson to the apron and then to the floor with a Clothesline. Hangman hit a Crossbody and rolled Bryan back into the ring. Page jumped off the top rope but Bryan was ready and booted him in the face. Danielson connected with a Knee Drop for a near fall as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Hangman connected with a lariat but Danielson fell out of the ring. Page leveled Bryan with a Suicide as the crowd chanted “this is awesome!”. Page connected with a Moonsault off the top rope and brought Danielson back into the ring. Hangman hit a Death Valley Driver and went for the cover but Bryan was able to kick out at two.

Hangman climbed to the top rope and went for a Moonsault but Danielson got out of the way. Bryan went for the cover but the AEW Champion kicked out at the last moment. Daniel got Hangman trapped in Ankle Lock in the middle of the ring. Page escaped but Bryan caught him with a kick as we were now thirty minutes into the match.

Danielson hit two Dropkicks in the corner and went for a third but Hangman countered into a Pop-Up Powerbomb for a near fall. Hangman set up for the Buckshot Lariat but Danielson rolled out of the ring and the match continued. Hangman climbed to the top rope but Danielson shoved him over. Page landed on his shoulder and Danielson capitalized. Danielson bashed Hangman into the ring post several times and flexed in the ring as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

During the break, Daniel Bryan continued to pose for the crowd as doctors checked on Hangman outside the ring. Danielson hit Hangman with a kick to the face and a flying knee of the apron. Danielson unloaded some punches to the face as Hangman was busted open. Bryan hit Hangman with another knee to the face before bashing his shoulder into the ring post again.

Bryan shoved his boot into the back of Hangman’s head as he was pressed against the turnbuckle. Hangman went for a Fallaway Slam but Danielson countered into a German Suplex for a two count. Danielson went for the Cattle Mutilation but Hangman was able to escape.

Danielson hit some kicks before Hangman ducked and Bryan bashed his knee into the ring post. Page lifted Bryan up and sent him into the ring post once again. Hangman put Bryan’s leg on the steel barricade and connected with a kick. Back in the ring, Page applied a Figure Four in the middle of the ring. Danielson battled to the ropes and broke the hold as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Danielson hit Page with an Enziguri and followed it up with some uppercuts. Danielson countered the Pop-Up Powerbomb into a Hurricanrana for a two count. Hangman hit a Tombstone but Danielson somehow kicked out. Hangman and Danielson then battled to the apron and Page hit the Dead Eye.

Page climbed to the top rope and went for a Splash but Danielson got out of the way. Hangman crashed through the table as Dynamite went to a break. Danielson hit a DDT on the cement floor during the break. Page hit a German Suplex but Danielson was first up and hit a few Yes Kicks. Page battled back with a Lariat but Hangman couldn’t get much on it due to Danielson working on his arm.

Danielson perched Hangman up on the top turnbuckle and joined him up there. Danielson unloaded some elbow strikes to the back of the head and went for a Back Suplex but Hangman somehow landed on his feet. Page hit a massive lariat and both men fell to the mat as the crowd chanted “Cowboy shit!”. Hangman and Danielson traded punches as the crowd was behind the champion.

Danielson hit a few headbutts and then went for a German Suplex. Hangman landed on his feet and the two traded some more strikes. Danielson caught Hangman with a boot to the side of the head as the match was 55 minutes in now. Bryan stomped on Hangman’s head several times and went for the Running Knee but Page countered into the Dead Eye for a near fall.

Page held his right arm in pain and shouted that he was going to kick Danielson’s head in. Hangman stomped on Bryan’s face several times and fired up the crowd. Page went for the Buckshot Lariat but Danielson ducked under it. Danielson applied the LeBell Lock in the middle of the ring with one minute remaining in the 60 minute time limit. The crowd chanted “Cowboy shit!” again as Hangman broke free and hit a lariat. Hangman hit the Buckshot Lariat but the time limit had expired to end the match in a draw.

Wardlow Dominated, Malakai Black & Varsity Blonds

Wardlow faced Matt Sydal in the second match of the night. Wardlow shoved Sydal to the canvas as Shawn Spears cheered him on ringside. Wardlow hit a Powerbomb but didn’t go for the cover. Spears grabbed a microphone and asked Wardlow to pin him. Wardlow hit another Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. After the match, Spears beat Matt Sydal with a steel chair. Spears received a phone call from MJF and he instructed Wardlow to go get champagne for after his match.

A brief vignette with Malakai Black was shown tonight. Black spit mist in someone’s eyes and told him that he is now he is so much more than a king (Brody King?).

Varsity Blonds were interviewed backstage and called Malakai Black a coward for spitting myst in Julia Hart’s face. Pillman tried to stop Griff Garrison from saying to much but Griff vowed to break Malakai’s jaw next week on Dynamite.

Hikaru Shida def. Serena Deeb

Hikaru Shida battled Serena Deeb tonight on Dynamite. Shida hit a Dropkick and sent Deeb to the corner to start off the match. Shida hit a springboard Crossbody but Deeb rolled through and applied a Heel Hook but Hikaru quickly reached the ropes to break the hold. Deeb sent Shida to the corner and hit her with an uppercut as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, Shida was in control and connected with a Suplex for a near fall. Serena connected with a Powerbomb for a two count and then some knee strikes. Deeb applied a submission hold in the middle of the ring but Shida was able to get to the bottom rope to break it up.

Deeb connected with two swinging Neckbreakers and went for a third but Shida countered into a Falcon Arrow. Deeb kicked out and locked in a Half Crab in the middle of the ring. Shida broke free and Serena beat her down. Serena took the turnbuckle pad off the top rope but it instantly backfired. Shida booted Deeb to the corner and Serena hit her face off the exposed turnbuckle. Hikaru then rolled her up for the win.

MJF Won The Dynamite Diamond Ring For The Third Time

MJF faced Dante Martin in the main event for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF blasted the Texas crowd before the match and said “hey Texas, your daughter swallows”. MJF mocked CM Punk for resorting to making fun of local sports teams to get a reaction last week. Maxwell said CM Punk is the new Ryback because he is undefeated against mediocre opponents. MJF added that he is the only younger talent that matters and Dante Martin has the charisma of Hellen Keler. Maxwell closed the promo by saying he doesn’t claim to be the Best in the World, he just is.

Dante controlled the match early and leveled MJF with a Dropkick. Dante flipped onto MJF and went for the cover but Maxwell kicked out at two. MJF rolled out of the ring to regroup and then got out of the way as Dante set up for a dive. Dante was frustrated and chased after MJF. Max went for an attack as Dante got into the ring but Dante was ready for it. Dante booted MJF and climbed to the top rope but it backfired. MJF shoved Martin off the top rope and into the barricade surrounding the ring. MJF bashed Dante into the barricade again and started shouting at a fan giving him the middle finger as Dynamite went to a break.

When Dynamite returned, MJF hit a Powerbomb and tried to use the ropes for leverage during the cover but the referee caught him. Dante sent MJF to the outside and barely connected with a Shooting Star Press. MJF connected with the headlock takeover but Dante escaped. Dante hit a headlock takeover of his own and both men traded pinfall attempts. MJF hit a big Powerbomb and went for the cover but Dante kicked out at two.

Back in the ring, Dante hit a springboard Moonsault and went for the cover but Ricky Starks showed up. Starks put MJF’s foot on the rope to break up the cover. MJF applied the Salt of the Earth Armbar for the submission victory. MJF has won the Dynamite Diamond for a third time.

The lights went out as MJF was celebrating with FTR. Sting & Darby Allin showed up and a brawl broke out. MJF hit Sting with a low blow and then beat down Darby Allin with Cash Wheeler. CM Punk ran down to the ring with baseball bat and MJF & FTR retreated out of the ring. CM Punk announced a Trios Match (Sting, Darby, CM Punk) against MJF & FTR next week to close the show.