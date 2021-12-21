AJ Styles Announced For Tonight’s NXT

It was announced on WWE Raw last night that AJ Styles will be on WWE NXT tonight. This was set up in a video posted to social media by Grayson Waller. In the video, Waller was critical of The Miz having AJ Styles as his guest on Miz TV.

Waller said that Styles is a future Hall of Famer but is hanging on a little too long. He also told him to get a haircut. Styles responded to the video as well.

Someone get this kid a clue… https://t.co/cENUTMLtRW — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) December 20, 2021

Waller then responded to the news that Styles will be on NXT tonight.

Did I hear that right? @AJStylesOrg wants to come to my house at @WWENXT ? Just make sure you wipe your feet on the way in #WWERaw — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) December 21, 2021

5 matches have also been scheduled for tonight’s show.

Street Fight

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai

Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams

Von Wagner vs TBD

The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake)

Omos Turns On AJ Styles

Styles’ team with Omos broke up last night. Omos ended up laying Styles out after refusing to tag in during their match against the Mysterios. The 7-footer then told AJ that the next time he would see him in the ring it would be for a match. Omos and Styles won the RAW tag team championships at WrestleMania this year. They would later drop the belts to RK-Bro at SummerSlam.