AJ Styles Announced For Tonight’s NXT

It was announced on WWE Raw last night that AJ Styles will be on WWE NXT tonight. This was set up in a video posted to social media by Grayson Waller. In the video, Waller was critical of The Miz having AJ Styles as his guest on Miz TV.
Waller said that Styles is a future Hall of Famer but is hanging on a little too long. He also told him to get a haircut. Styles responded to the video as well.
Waller then responded to the news that Styles will be on NXT tonight.
5 matches have also been scheduled for tonight’s show.
- Street Fight
Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai
- Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo
- Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams
- Von Wagner vs TBD
- The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake)
Omos Turns On AJ Styles
Styles’ team with Omos broke up last night. Omos ended up laying Styles out after refusing to tag in during their match against the Mysterios. The 7-footer then told AJ that the next time he would see him in the ring it would be for a match. Omos and Styles won the RAW tag team championships at WrestleMania this year. They would later drop the belts to RK-Bro at SummerSlam.