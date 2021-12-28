Update On If AJ Styles Is Now A Babyface Or Still A Heel

As recently as December 26th, AJ Styles was a heel. He was a heel in his match against Omos on the Madison Square Garden live event the night after Christmas. On that show, he faked as though Omos had hit him with a chair and then won via disqualification. Last night on RAW, however, Styles appeared to be acting as a babyface. He even faced and defeated a heel in Apollo Crews.

According to a report from PW Insider, Styles is now a babyface.

“Going forward in WWE storylines, AJ Styles is now a babyface according to several WWE sources,” wrote Mike Johnson.

Omos is reportedly still a heel. This despite their breakup last week on RAW seemingly putting him in the babyface role between the two.

AJ Styles beat Omos by channeling his inner Eddie Guerrero, fantastic. ? pic.twitter.com/K3TTuuROFE — Fiending For Followers ?? (@Fiend4FolIows) December 27, 2021

Omos was not on RAW last night from Detroit. He reportedly traveled to Detroit but was sent home earlier in the day and not backstage once the show began. On the show last night, Styles called out Omos but got Apollo Crews instead. He then defeated the former United States Champion in singles action.

Styles and Omos won the RAW tag-team championships at WrestleMania 37. They then lost them to the current champions, RK-Bro, at SummerSlam.