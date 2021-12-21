AJ Styes & Omos Split: Backstage News on WWE’s plans

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw saw the breakup of AJ Styles and his Own Personal Colossus, Omos. The split came after the former tag team champions battled the father-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

If it feels like WWE rushed this storyline, you are on to something. According to WrestleVotes, the company did in fact accelerate plans to have both men return to go their separate ways.

“Source says both superstars have significant plans in early 2022, and wanted any type of blow off program done prior to the major Rumble & Mania events.” – WrestleVotes

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Styles and Omos headed into WrestleMania season. However, don’t be surprised to see Omos have a strong showing in the Royal Rumble en route to a feature program at WrestleMania 38.

AJ Styles & Omos

Now that Styles and Omos are a thing of the past, we can look back and see the pairing achieved WWE’s primary objective.

The company sees huge potential in the giant Omos. He commands attention with his larger than life presence. There’s no doubt he improved during his time working with the Phenomenal One.

It will be interesting to see who Omos is paired with after his program with AJ Styles winds down. There are several people on the Raw brand who would be a good fit to work with him. Similar to AJ Styles, WWE will want to select on a performer who can accentuate Omos’ strengths as he continues to develop.

WWE has announced the former partners will square off against one another next week on Raw. The show airs Monday, December 27th on the USA Network.