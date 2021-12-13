Jordynne Grace, Anthony Ogogo, & Hornswoggle Trade Shots On Twitter

AEW‘s Anthony Ogogo recently caused a stir online with some comments about Jonathan Gresham winning the ROH World Championship. Ogogo even tagged Gresham in his Tweet.
“Super cute that @TheJonGresham was the last ever ROH champ, kinda reminds me when Hornswoggle was the last ever cruiserweight champ. Congrats kiddo,” Ogogo Tweeted.
This led to Gresham’s wife, the ever outspoken former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, to respond.
“Did you get to the hammer lock part of training yet or are you still at the wrist lock?”
Ogogo then responded to Grace claiming he does not know who she is.
“Sorry darling, who are you? Hammer locks are child’s play, that’s why Gresham can do them. I’m at the knocking mf’s out and becoming the best athlete turned wrestler there’s ever been, part!” He Tweeted.
The former Hornswoggle, Dylan Postl, responded to Ogogo as well.
Ogogo then responded to him:
“Damn bro, who pissed on your cornflakes? I was putting you, and Lil Bill, over. I was buzzing when you did your little thing off the top rope. But if you wanna compare lives, I’ve done a shit ton more in my life than you’ve done in your short life, kiddo. Cheers”
The former Hornswoggle responded to this as well:
Ogogo kept going: