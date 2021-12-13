Jordynne Grace, Anthony Ogogo, & Hornswoggle Trade Shots On Twitter

AEW‘s Anthony Ogogo recently caused a stir online with some comments about Jonathan Gresham winning the ROH World Championship. Ogogo even tagged Gresham in his Tweet.

“Super cute that @TheJonGresham was the last ever ROH champ, kinda reminds me when Hornswoggle was the last ever cruiserweight champ. Congrats kiddo,” Ogogo Tweeted.

Super cute that @TheJonGresham was the last ever ROH champ, kinda reminds me when Hornswoggle was the last ever cruiserweight champ. Congrats kiddo. — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) December 12, 2021

This led to Gresham’s wife, the ever outspoken former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, to respond.

“Did you get to the hammer lock part of training yet or are you still at the wrist lock?”

Did you get to the hammer lock part of training yet or are you still at the wrist lock? https://t.co/aAVeAKgN5y — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) December 12, 2021

Why do you want Jon to break his back carrying that match?? https://t.co/oC8nS1ngt7 — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) December 12, 2021

Ogogo then responded to Grace claiming he does not know who she is.

“Sorry darling, who are you? Hammer locks are child’s play, that’s why Gresham can do them. I’m at the knocking mf’s out and becoming the best athlete turned wrestler there’s ever been, part!” He Tweeted.

Sorry darling, who are you?



Hammer locks are child’s play, that’s why Gresham can do them. I’m at the knocking mf’s out and becoming the best athlete turned wrestler there’s ever been, part!



Smooches ?. https://t.co/qp8Yeud7sk — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) December 12, 2021

I know you know who I am.



Weren’t you disappointed when you heard I was married?



??? https://t.co/L3B2TlVITV — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) December 12, 2021

The former Hornswoggle, Dylan Postl, responded to Ogogo as well.

Super cute how you try and downplay something that wrestling fans still remember to this day, 14 years later.



Kinda reminds me of when you…wait, what have you done again that’s noteworthy??? https://t.co/pdnncq1Eoy — Dylan Postl (@DylanPostl) December 12, 2021

Ogogo then responded to him:

“Damn bro, who pissed on your cornflakes? I was putting you, and Lil Bill, over. I was buzzing when you did your little thing off the top rope. But if you wanna compare lives, I’ve done a shit ton more in my life than you’ve done in your short life, kiddo. Cheers”

Damn bro, who pissed on your cornflakes? I was putting you, and Lil Bill, over. I was buzzing when you did your little thing off the top rope. But if you wanna compare lives, I’ve done a shit ton more in my life than you’ve done in your short life, kiddo. Cheers ?. https://t.co/CmSoWzU4cT pic.twitter.com/yATiLqVueD — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) December 13, 2021

The former Hornswoggle responded to this as well:

“Short life”



Damn bro, height shaming in 2021, real “cute”. https://t.co/QzNbksxmkn — Dylan Postl (@DylanPostl) December 13, 2021

Ogogo kept going:

Bro I used to be a fan, trust. I googled ur arse, you’re only 35, short life means you’re young af, I don’t give a f*ck about ur height. I’m sorry you’ve got the short end of the stick. Anyway I’ve got big boi shit to do with @AEW I’ve gotta go & get on my de plane, de plane! ? https://t.co/4da5O7XXWu — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) December 13, 2021

You two should should be celebrating the ‘big’ title win. Have fun, just don’t let Lil Bill chew bubblegum, ya know because he’s a 35 year old that wears braces ? ?. https://t.co/FH7MjuCAJQ pic.twitter.com/LQwYATS0LK — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) December 12, 2021

Retweet this if you think Lil Bill could outwrestle Anthony Nogogo https://t.co/jICS0IceM7 — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) December 12, 2021