Backstage News On Toni Storm’s WWE Release

The release of Toni Storm is the most shocking wrestling news of this week. It’s especially surprising due to the fact that she appeared on WWE TV just last Friday and competed in a championship match on SmackDown.

The former NXT star also competed in last night’s Live Event from Washington, DC. She was part of a triple threat match also featuring Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

While the reason for Storm’s departure has not been revealed yet, PWinsider is reporting that it was not related to yesterday’s match and the bout went as planned.

The story making rounds is that the former NXT UK women’s champion flew herself from her home in Baltimore on Wednesday morning and asked for a release.

The internal WWE announcement regarding her departure doesn’t state the release as another budget cut. Fightful select has noted that many in WWE were ‘blindsided’ by Toni Storm’s request.

The site also noted how it would have been difficult for officials to not grant the release after firing a lot of talents over the last several months due to budget cuts.

Toni Storm had recently opened up about the lack of opportunity on the main roster. She had only wrestled 7 televised matches since being called up in July.

There is no word yet on what the former champion is planning for her future. She should have the standard 90 days non-compete clause that is expected to expire on March 29 next year.