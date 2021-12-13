Bayley Provides An Injury Update & Timeline For Return

Bayley has been out of action since July after suffering an ACL injury while training for her match at Money in the Bank. At the time, her timeline for return was pegged at 9 months. This would mean she would be ready for return around WrestleMania next year.

Bayley provided an update on the timeline of her return during a recent Q&A on Instagram. We might be seeing her back in action sooner than exepcted.

“So, my knee is doing great, my ankle is doing great, my calf is doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great. My mind is doing great,” said Bayley.

“It’s only a matter of time. I’m not going to tell you when and I don’t want all these idiots watching to know when. But I’m going to be coming back soon, maybe, no. Y’all better be ready, better be ready.”

In 2020, Bayley topped the Pro Wrestling Illustrated top-100 women’s wrestlers list. Her tag-team with Sasha Banks also ranked #3 on the list of top-50 women’s tag-teams that same year.

Bayley held the Q&A to benefit the Family Giving Tree charity, which provides assistance for family’s living below the poverty line in the Bay Area.

H/T To Wrestling Inc. for transcriptions.