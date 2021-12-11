Becky Lynch Gets Pinned In Dark Match On SmackDown

This week’s WWE SmackDown saw some special appearances including Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. While she didn’t compete on broadcast, she did get in the ring after the cameras were off.

Becky Lynch participated in a fatal four-way match that featured SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair, who is also from Raw.

Fans captured the dark match and from the footage it can be seen that Sasha Banks pinned Becky Lynch, much to the fans’ delight. It’s also interesting to note that Lynch was last pinned on television by Banks too, on the October 15 edition of SmackDown.

Meanwhile on the main show, Banks offered advice to Toni Storm in a backstage segment after she picked up a victory against Charlotte Flair in a contender match. Storm was awarded the win by disqualification as Flair wouldn’t stop attacking her. This effectively made her the number one contender for the title.

Lynch, on the other hand, may be facing Liv Morgan to defend her Raw Women’s Championship in a rematch. We saw Lynch using ropes for advantage while rolling up Morgan for the win on this week’s Raw. Of course, the referee didn’t notice this illegal move, so it is likely that we’d see a rematch to settle things fairly.

Morgan recently got in hot water for a promo on the 29 November edition of Raw. During the promo, Morgan said, “You’re the reason why your friend is gone, just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why my friends are gone.”

She explained her stance in an interview and said she’s not apologetic. “…Becky brought up my friends. She’s brought up my friends not being here,” said Morgan. She continued, “… After my segment aired, I got texted from my friends saying how proud they were and how amazing they thought it was. I don’t think there were hard feelings, kind of anywhere around. I know I’m kind of addressing something that may feel like an elephant in the room or maybe taboo, but these are things that are happening. You know, and I don’t think I said anything wrong.”