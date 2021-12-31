Big E: “It’s A Great Time For Black Men And Women In Our Industry”

Big E says that right now is a boom period for Black wrestlers and Superstars in the industry. The WWE Champion was recently interviewed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and spoke about the array of Black talent currently in WWE.

“I think right now it’s just a great time for Black men and women in our industry,” Big E said. “We’re in a boom period because there is so much talent who are very good and happen to be Black whether it’s Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks or Bobby Lashley, who I won the title from. A couple of years ago, it was Kofi Kingston, my partner of seven years with New Day. They’re all richly deserving from what I’ve seen.”

“When you talk about inclusion or diversity, I think it’s important you’re not just putting people of color in these positions merely because they’re a person of color. When you look at Bianca, Sasha and Bobby, they’re all talented and unique and they just so happen to be Black.”

Big E has also partnered up with journalist Andreas Hale to create a first of its kind 3D Animated series titled Our Heroes Rock! The show will explore Black history with some added elements of science fiction and hip hop. The aim of the series is to help children and young people learn some important, but often overlooked, parts of American history.

Big E will defend his WWE Championship tomorrow in Atlanta on the Day 1 PPV. He’ll face Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens in a fatal 4-way match.