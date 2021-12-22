Big E Reveals How Much Longer He Plans To Wrestle

At one point, WWE Champion Big E said he wanted to stop wrestling by the age of 35. Now that he is about to turn 36, Big E feels he still has more years left in the ring. He spoke to The Sun recently about how much longer he plans to wrestle for.

“I’ve got a few more years left in me. I don’t really know when that time will be… but when you’re 23, 35 feels like it’s ages from now and that you’ll be an old man and beat up,” Big E said.

“So 35 felt like at the time a good time to get out and I don’t want to overstay my welcome.”

Big E would continue to say, however, that some wresters aren’t hitting their prime until they are 35-40.

“We have so many guys now… Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler – so many guys in their 40s performing at such a high level. They look great and are ageing well,” he said.

Big E still isn’t sure if he plans to wrestle into his forties, however, as he always told himself he would get out before then. He says that he feels good physically and if his body holds up, he’ll keep wrestling for years more still.

“In the ring, I feel leaner and my cardio is getting better. There’s so much about where I’m at physically that I’m really appreciating.”