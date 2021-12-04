Big E Comments On Potential WrestleMania Match Against Tyson Fury

Big E has crossed over to the boxing world a couple of times since becoming WWE champion. He has introduced people like Deontay Wilder and Shawn Porter before their fights. The current champion talked about these cross-overs during a recent interview with The Sun.

He expressed the desire for one such crossover to take place at WrestleMania saying that he would like Tyson Fury to introduce him at the show of shows. If the gypsy king doesn’t have an interest in accompanying him for his entrance at the PPV event, then Big E would also be open to facing him in a one-on-one match at Mania:

“Of course, that’s just rumours and speculation, but I think he’s going to find a way to get back into WWE soon. That’s what we do at WrestleMania. It’s about theatrics, entertainment and being larger-than-life. So, if we are going to do it, that would be the place to do it.” said Big E, “So I am open to a Tyson Fury WrestleMania match. As absurd as it may be to some, it would be a lot of fun,”

Tyson Fury is no stranger to the wrestling world and he has wrestled a couple of matches for WWE. He made his debut defeating Braun Strowman at the 2019 Crown Jewel event via count-out. There is no word yet on what the officials are planning for Big E at WrestleMania. It would be interesting to see if it involves Fury in any capacity.