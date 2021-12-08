Blackjack Lanza Passes Away at 86

Wrestling legend Blackjack Lanza (Jack Lanza) has passed away. He was 86 years old.

Jim Ross announced the news on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

Lanza was one half of the popular Blackjacks tag team, along with the late Blackjack Mulligan. They wrestled all of the world during the 1960’s and 70’s.

They team championship gold in WWE (the World Wide Wrestling Federation), American Wrestling Association and World Wrestling Association.

After he retired from active competition, Blackjack Lanza transitioned to a role behind the scenes in WW. He worked as the head road agent during the 1990’s at the height of the Attitude Era.

Lanza and Mulligan were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

SEScoops sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the great Blackjack Lanza.

Blackjack Lanza Remembered

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jack Lanza. He was a man’s man, respected and beloved by all. He worked for and loved WWE for many years. His loyalty and dedication will never be forgotten. — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 8, 2021

Blackjack Lanza, a major star in the 60s and 70s with Bobby Heenan, and later a key agent in WWF, has passed away at 86. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 8, 2021

RIP to the legendary Blackjack Lanza…he had a great run as a wrestler then as an agent in WWF for many years…also he was Bobby Heenan's first big act as a manager pic.twitter.com/z7DhB0oe6p — Kris Zellner (@KrisZellner) December 8, 2021

The legendary Jack Lanza…One of the greatest minds in the business, thank you for letting me sit under the learning tree… pic.twitter.com/PpK6AHsC2j — Triple H (@TripleH) October 24, 2016