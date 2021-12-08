Blackjack Lanza Passes Away at 86

Wrestling legend Blackjack Lanza (Jack Lanza) has passed away. He was 86 years old.
Jim Ross announced the news on social media on Tuesday afternoon.
Lanza was one half of the popular Blackjacks tag team, along with the late Blackjack Mulligan. They wrestled all of the world during the 1960’s and 70’s.
They team championship gold in WWE (the World Wide Wrestling Federation), American Wrestling Association and World Wrestling Association.
After he retired from active competition, Blackjack Lanza transitioned to a role behind the scenes in WW. He worked as the head road agent during the 1990’s at the height of the Attitude Era.
Lanza and Mulligan were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.
SEScoops sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the great Blackjack Lanza.