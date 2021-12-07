Booker T Explains Why AEW Talent Should Stop Mentioning WWE

Booker T thinks AEW talent would be best served to avoid hurling barbs at WWE.

It’s no secret that there have been some verbal jabs thrown between talent in both AEW and WWE. We’ve seen references of Triple H burying people on AEW TV with Cody Rhodes‘ sledgehammer and golden shovel. We’ve also seen WWE take shots at the “pissant T-shirt company.”

Ultimately, Booker T believes AEW stars have been taking more shots than WWE talent. He feels that could prove to be a mistake.

Booker T Weighs In

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared why he thinks AEW stars should refrain from the trash talk towards WWE.

“I’m never gonna highlight the other company. That’s just not good business as far as I’m concerned.

“AEW continuously talking about WWE, it’s just not — just say for instance at the end of the day, WWE is still the one that’s rising up out of the ashes when it’s all over.

“This may happen it may not happen, it’s just one of those things but when you put yourself in a certain situation things can happen.

“And just say for instance the bottom did drop out, the one guy I think would be in the best position is a guy like MJF, who did when mentioning WWE he said, ‘Hell, I might even work there one day.’

“That right there for me is using the competition from a perspective to where the company I’m working for knows that I got power because when my contract’s up, that company over there might want me.

“The thing is a lot of guys in AEW, just say for instance, they’re happy right now. Everybody’s happy but trust me it’s not gonna stay that way. Everybody’s not gonna be happy go lucky forevermore.

“Don’t think guys aren’t gonna get fired from AEW and don’t think that guy is not gonna be somebody’s friend. So, don’t think everything’s gonna be so rosy when things can happen.

“I just think it’s a bad, bad — you’re just putting yourself in a bad situation to where if something was to happen you just got egg all over your face.”

AEW got the ball rolling in 2019. The company debuted its Dynamite show. For months, WWE went one-on-one with AEW through NXT. Ultimately, AEW got the better of that battle and NXT ended up not only changing nights but also going in a new direction.

