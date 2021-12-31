Booker T In Awe Of How Quickly Bianca Belair Has Improved

Booker T has taken notice of how rapidly Bianca Belair upped her game.

Belair has established herself as the “EST” of WWE. Many were worried about Bianca after she suffered a 26-second loss to Becky Lynch at Summerslam back in August. The good news is, Bianca still has the fans by her side.

More recently, she had quite the moment on an episode of Monday Night Raw. On Dec. 20, Belair defeated Doudrop by hitting the K.O.D. The ending had fans in attendance jumping out of their seats.

Booker T Backs Bianca Belair

Taking to his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected on the quick rise of Bianca Belair.

“I would say Bianca Belair, championship material, but more importantly most improved. I try not to put the carriage before the horse.

“Bianca is really, really good but I just do not want to put that pressure on her to be thinking like that when there again she’s good, she’s really, really good.

“As far as being ranked number one, I would give her that honor but it’s not just from a wrestling perspective. It’s how far Bianca Belair has come so quickly, so quickly.

“I mean she like rose out of the ashes to be a contender like Rocky Balboa against Apollo Creed and then go out and win. Not because of any other reason than she’s talented just like Rocky. So, yeah man give her the props.”

The co-host of the Hall of Fame podcast, Brad Gilmore, expressed his belief that Bianca is in for another Royal Rumble win and a WrestleMania showdown with Becky Lynch.

If that happens and she defeats Becky, then many WWE fans will feel the story will have come full circle.

