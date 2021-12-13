Booker T Says AEW Is The Last Place Jeff Hardy Should Be

Jeff Hardy was released from WWE last week after being sent home from a recent WWE live event tour. Booker T doesn’t believe that Hardy should be thinking about going to AEW right now. Rather, Booker believes Hardy should be getting the help he needs. He spoke on the subject recently on his Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore.

“I know people gonna be calling for him to be going to AEW and whatnot. I’m sure that’s already the talk out there, but I think that’s the last place he needs to be right now. From a monetary perspective, you’ll always be ‘checking,’ okay? So that right there can motivate you to go do work when you really don’t need to. My thing is, hopefully he gets the help he needs.”

Booker continued to say that Jeff and his brother Matt have a long history in WWE and likely would have had a job there forever.

“Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, those guys are ‘WWF’ originals. Those guys were literally created through the WWE in that brand, for so many many years. I’m sure a guy like Jeff Hardy, as well as Matt Hardy would’ve had a job there forever doing something.”

WWE reportedly released Hardy after he refused to go to rehab. There was concern regarding Hardy’s performance at a house show event where fans noted he looked sluggish. Hardy also left through the crowd after tagging out during the match.

Footage of Hardy at the house show is available below:

