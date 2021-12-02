Booker T Questions Why AEW Had CM Punk Beat Darby Allin

Booker T isn’t a fan of AEW‘s decision to have CM Punk defeat Darby Allin.

Darby is a rising star under the AEW banner. He is considered to be one of the “Four Pillars” of AEW. The others are MJF, Jungle Boy, and Sammy Guevara.

Darby ended up being Punk’s first opponent since 2014. The two collided at the All Out PPV back in September. Punk emerged victorious after hitting the GTS.

Booker T Scoffs At Punk Beating Darby

Three months after Punk’s victory, Booker T believes more harm than good may have been done to Darby. He gave his take on the Hall of Fame podcast.

“There’s a lot of hypocrites in the world out there because if it was a character in WWE doing the same thing that CM Punk has done since coming into AEW — like Punk said the first person he called out is Darby Allin, ‘And I beat him.’ Why?

“Tell me why. Why did you beat Darby Allin when Darby Allin is considered one of those guys, pillars of that company? Why beat him?

“I’m just trying to figure it out, and if that same thing would’ve happened vice versa it would be talked about from a negative perspective.

“So, don’t be so hypocritical when you see stuff like that happen because me personally, I do not think Darby Allin should’ve got beat. Reason why, there was no reason for Darby Allin to get beat.

“[Punk] could’ve beat all of these guys that he’s beaten after Darby Allin and we would’ve still had the same thing that we have right now and Darby Allin would still be — what has Darby Allin done since CM Punk?”

Punk is in the midst of a high-profile feud with MJF. Meanwhile, Darby has been in a rivalry with The Gunn Club, which has been disappointing to some fans.

Darby is a former TNT Champion and one of the most popular stars among the “Four Pillars.” Time will tell when he’ll get his next major feud and victory.

